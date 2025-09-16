DeMeco Ryans was critical of the Houston Texans' offensive woes following their 20-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Houston was coming off a woeful 14-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, hoping to improve offensively against the Buccaneers at home. While they scored more points this time around, they didn't take advantage of most of their chances in key situations to possible secure the win.

Ryans reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter DJ Bien-Aime. The head coach pointed out the team's struggles to convert on third down, a crucial aspect of each matchup they take part in.

“I have to check the film…It's a collective effort, but we go two for nine on third down. What do we expect if we can't get the ball in at the goal line? What do we expect is going to happen?” Ryans said.

How DeMeco Ryans, Texans performed against Buccaneers

It was a tough loss for the Texans to get against the Buccaneers, falling to 0-2 on the season.

Both teams were competitive as they traded blows throughout the game. Houston even led 10-7 after the first quarter but proceeded to go scoreless in the second and third periods. They didn't score until getting a field goal from Kaimi Fairbairn and a rushing touchdown from Nick Chubb, which gave them the lead.

However, Houston couldn't come through on defense. Baker Mayfield fended off their attempts to stop him, getting the Buccaneers into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

CJ Stroud had a better display than he had in the season opener but knows there is still room for improvement. He completed 13 passes out of 24 attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown while making four rushes for 27 yards.

Chubb was solid in the run game, scoring his first touchdown as a Texan. He finished with 12 carries for 43 yards and the aforementioned score while recording two catches for 29 yards.

The receivers tried making the most of the chances they got. Nico Collins led the way with three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Schultz came next with three catches for 29 yards, Xavier Hutchinson had two receptions for 29 yards, and Woody Marks caught a 37-yard pass.

The Texans will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.