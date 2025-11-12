The Houston Texans will be facing the Tennessee Titans this week, and they could still be without their starting quarterback. CJ Stroud didn't play this past week after being in concussion protocol, and he has not been able to practice this week leading up to the team's next matchup, according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

Stroud is still experiencing some symptoms regarding the concussion that he suffered, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Tytus Howard and Jalen Pitre are also in concussion protocol.

Last week, Davis Mills started at quarterback for the Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he completed 27 of his 45 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also led the Texans on a game-winning drive to defeat the Jaguars.

Article Continues Below

With Stroud not practicing so far this week, Mills will most likely start again and have to try and lead them to another win.

This is Stroud's second concussion of his career, with the first one being in his rookie season against the New York Jets. It's important that the Texans don't try and rush Stroud back, especially since he's already had a concussion before. This season hadn't been the best for Stroud, but he was starting to find a groove before going down with the concussion. The hope is that he can pick up where he left off when he returns, and the Texans can continue to win games in his absence.

The Titans haven't had much success this season, so it should be a game that the Texans should be able to dominate.