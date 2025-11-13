The 2025 season has not gone to plan for the Houston Texans. The reigning AFC South champions are now 4-5, fresh off defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 10, 36-29. Now, the Jaguars are just one game ahead of the Texans for second in the South. However, both teams have work to do to catch up to the Indianapolis Colts, who are atop the division at 8-2. As Houston looks to improve to .500 on Sunday with a win over another division rival in the Tennessee Titans, they will do so without starting quarterback CJ Stroud. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter via X, formerly Twitter, Stroud will miss Sunday's matchup against Tennessee on the road.

“CJ Stroud has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Titans; QB Davis Mills starts again,” posted Schefter on Thursday afternoon.

This will be Mills' second start of the season, after leading the Texans to their thrilling Week 10 win over Jacksonville. A victory over last-place Tennessee will certainly help Houston's chances of climbing back to the AFC South mountaintop. However, the sooner they can get Stroud back, the better. Stroud's concussion is a tricky one, as they can certainly take time to heal from. Can Mills help the NFL's newest franchise win their second consecutive division matchup on Sunday?

Texans look to climb up the AFC South standings with a win on Sunday

Even with Mills under center, the Texans should be able to earn their fifth win on Sunday. The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan a few weeks ago, while rookie quarterback Cam Ward has endured an up-and-down first season so far. If Mills can help Houston get to 5-5, they still have a shot at not only the division title, but the postseason as well.

After the Tennessee matchup, the Texans face what could be the toughest part of their schedule: a home game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, followed by trips to Indianapolis and Kansas City to play the Chiefs. If Stroud can get back in time for the Bills game, Houston could very well shock the NFL world. However, for now, the Texans' offense is Mills' to conduct.