The Houston Texans beef up the defensive side of the ball on Monday during the NFL free agency negotiating period. The front office was able to acquire a former player of their own who spent the 2024 season playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Reports indicate that defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is returning to Houston on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The Texans improved the interior defensive line for next season.

“The Texans have agreed to terms with DT Sheldon Rankins on a one-year deal, worth up to $7 million, per source. Rankins spent 2023 in Houston before a year in Cincinnati but now returns to DeMeco Ryans' defense.”

The 30-year-old defensive lineman played in just seven games with the Bengals last season as he dealt with a hamstring injury and illness. He ended the 2024 campaign with 18 total tackles and one sack. It was the first time in Rankins' career where he played less than half of the games in a single season.

In addition to acquiring Rankins, the Texans are also re-signing Derek Barnett on a one-year, $5 million deal, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Barnett played for Houston last season, and after recording 26 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns with the Texans, he'll return for another year with the franchise.

“Derek Barnett is going back to the Texans on a 1 year deal for $5M, source says.”

At 28 years of age, Barnett will likely serve as a rotational piece for the Texans once again. Although he wasn't a starter last season, the Texans liked how productive he was off the bench. He'll likely provide strong depth to a team primed for playoff contention next season.

That's two key players the Texans have added to the defensive front early in free agency. Houston may continue to be busy as the front office aims to continue building around star quarterback CJ Stroud.

It's speculated that the organization needs to address the offensive line and wide receiver groups this offseason. The Texans already picked up a new wide receiver via trade after making a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Christian Kirk. They may consider an offensive lineman with the No. overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.