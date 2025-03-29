The Houston Texans are signing former Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed to a one-year, $5 million deal, according to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Speed, 29, is coming off a breakout 2024 season with the Colts in which he posted career highs across multiple defensive categories. In 15 games, he recorded 142 total tackles — 93 solo and 49 assisted — along with 13.5 stuffs for 16 yards, one interception for 12 yards, and five passes defended.

Texans sign LB E.J. Speed after career-year with Colts

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Speed spent the past six seasons with Indianapolis, steadily growing into a key contributor on defense and special teams. Over his tenure with the Colts, he amassed 354 total tackles (242 solo, 112 assisted), 41 stuffs for 57 yards, six forced fumbles, two sacks, and one interception. He appeared in 78 regular-season games and made 18 starts, including a career-high 15 starts in 2024.

Speed’s arrival adds experience and depth to a Houston defense that has been actively reshaping its linebacker corps under head coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans are coming off a second straight 10-7 regular season and back-to-back playoff appearances. In 2024, they reached the AFC Divisional Round for the second straight year but fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston also recently extended edge rusher Danielle Hunter to a one-year, $35.6 million deal on March 19. Hunter, who signed with the team last offseason, is now set to make $54.1 million in fully guaranteed money over the next two seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler led the team with 16.5 sacks in 2024 and remains a central figure in the Texans’ defensive front.

With Speed joining the linebacking unit and Hunter locked in as a pass-rushing cornerstone, the Texans continue to invest heavily in a defense expected to compete at a high level in 2025.