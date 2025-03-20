The Houston Texans went all out on defense this offseason after reeling in several key additions through free agency. However, on Wednesday, the franchise rewarded superstar edge rusher Danielle Hunter by giving him a new contract extension. He'll be a key piece to the defense for the long haul.

Hunter signed a one-year, $35.6 million extension with the Texans, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He's now set to make $54.1 million in fully guaranteed money in the next two seasons.

“The Texans and Danielle Hunter have agreed to a one-year, $35.6 million contract extension that makes him the NFL’s second-highest paid defensive end, per sources. Hunter will make $32M this season — a $12.5M raise — and $55.1M ($54.1M fully guaranteed) over the next two seasons. Deal negotiated by Zeke Sandhu of Klutch Sports.”

Danielle Hunter is now the second-highest paid defensive end only behind Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. The 2024 season was Hunter's first away from the Minnesota Vikings. He proved to be ultra-consistent in Houston, recording 46 total tackles (31 solo), 12 sacks, and a forced fumble. His efforts earned him his fifth career Pro Bowl appearance.

This is the team's second notable contract extension, as the Texans gave cornerback Derek Stingly a three-year, $90 million deal. Houston has made sure to bulk up its defense in an effort to remain more competitive against opposing offenses.

Houston finished last season with the NO. 6 ranked overall defense. The Texans allowed an average of 315 total yards of offense per game. The pass defense shined the most, as the unit held opponents to an average of just 201 passing yards per game.

Hunter's presence on the defensive line helped the Texans' secondary tremendously. He, along with teammate Will Anderson, proved to be a reliable force on the edge. That will continue into next season and beyond as Houston continues building the roster for a potential deep run in the playoffs in 2025.