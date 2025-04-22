Like several other NFL teams, the Houston Texans may be in the market to move up in the draft. But what will the seven-round results be? It may hinge on whether they can pull off the perfect 2025 NFL Draft trade.

Charging toward the 2025 season, the Texans have Super Bowl stars in their eyes. They have a strong roster with good pieces on both sides of the ball. Making the right trade for the draft could bring them a player that puts them over the top.

After trading Laremy Tunsil, they need help on the offensive line. They have four picks among the first 89 selections. And that’s why they should deal.

Texans should trade up in Round 1

Houston won’t get the lineman it needs at No. 25. The Texans need to go bigger. Will Campbell (LSU) and Armand Membou (Missouri) are out of reach as they will go too high.

So the Texans need to go after a slot that gives them a chance to get Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. If he’s still available at No. 19, the Texans need to pounce with a trade offer to the Buccaneers. This would allow them to get ahead of the Steelers, who likely have their eyes on Banks.

He’s a terrific talent, especially as a run blocker, according to nfl.com.

“Banks will come into the league as an early starter, but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He's technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point.

“Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement, but he should become a long-time NFL starter.”

However, other observers see him as pass-protection ready, according to nytimes.com.

“With well-timed feet and handwork, Banks is a natural in pass protection and shows an instinctive feel to attack with leverage and create force through his body mechanics,” Dane Brugler wrote. “His balance can be too easily disrupted, though, especially in the run game, which can leave him overextended or on the ground.

“Overall, Banks doesn’t have ideal length and needs to improve his sustain tactics to be a consistent finisher against NFL talent. But he has controlled footwork and depth in his pass sets, plus the fundamental know-how to fit and leverage blocks and keep defenders occupied. He projects as an immediate NFL starter.”

T Kelvin Banks Jr. is versatile

And he could even play the guard position, according to an AFC area scout via nfl.com.

“I wrote him up as a guard for us,” the scout said. “The game he had as a freshman against Will Anderson was maybe the best game of his career.”

The cost to move up could be high, but it will be worth it to get Banks. The Texans would send picks Nos. 25, 58 and 166 in exchange for Nos. 19, 84, and 121.

Yes, this would drop the Texans down 26 spots for the second pick. But they would own the board with for a short stretch with picks at 79, 84, and 89. And with the solid depth at that point in the 2025 draft, it’s not inconceivable to land three eventual starters with those selections.

There’s little doubt the Texans will zero in on the best available offensive lineman, according to houstontexans.com.

“Getting better protection for C.J. is definitely a main point of emphasis for us,” heach coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We know when C.J. is protected, he has a clean pocket, he's a pretty good quarterback. I constantly show guys clips in our meeting after a game of plays when we protect well and we should we have a good pocket, I'll show guys explosives, show outstanding throws that C.J. is able to make in the middle of the field, along the sideline.

“He's capable of making any throw on the football field, but it's just a matter of protecting him and giving him that comfort when he's in the pocket. When we do that, we can move the ball, we can make plays.”

Of course, general manager Nick Caserio, the master of draft trades, threw a smoke screen up about getting a lineman.

“We feel like we have to add good football players to our football team,” he said. “That’s what we’re focused on. Whatever those positions entail, that’s what’s going to work. That’s how we’re going to approach it and handle it.”