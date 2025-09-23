Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward, who missed the first three games of the 2025 season after the NFL placed him on the Commissioner Exempt List, has inched closer to returning to the field.

On Monday, the league removed Ward from the Commissioner Exempt List following a Montgomery County grand jury’s decision to decline passing charges against him on third-degree felony family assault charges, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The decision came after prosecutors said they did not find sufficient evidence to proceed. Assistant District Attorney Mike Holley confirmed the case was dismissed.

At the end of the day, the grand jury may have cleared Ward, but the NFL insists its Personal Conduct Policy review is still in play. The league could still discipline Ward, though it may count the three games he has already missed as ‘time served.’

On June 12, authorities arrested 34-year-old Ward at his Magnolia home following allegations from the mother of his three-year-old child, who claimed he repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted her in the child’s presence. She later filed a civil lawsuit in Harris County District Court seeking more than $20 million in damages. Authorities arrested Ward again on August 7 after he tested positive for alcohol, violating bond conditions that prohibited drinking. His attorney said Ward was unaware of the restriction.

While the criminal case is closed, the civil lawsuit remains active. Tony Buzbee, attorney for the alleged victim, has criticized the legal process and confirmed that his client will continue to pursue damages. Ward has denied all allegations.

As luck would have it, Ward is no longer on the exempt list, but the Texans have bumped him back to the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The veteran safety suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 16 of the 2024 season and underwent offseason surgery. Under PUP rules, he must miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season.

Ward, who joined Houston in 2023 after nine years with the San Francisco 49ers, has played 20 games for the Texans. In those appearances, he has tallied 98 tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. In 2024, before his injury, he recorded 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, four passes defended, and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Now entering the final year of his contract, Ward faces increased competition in the Texans’ secondary. Calen Bullock and C.J. Gardner-Johnson currently sit ahead of him on the depth chart, and any return would likely come after a ramp-up period in practice.

Ward can rejoin the 53-man roster after Houston’s Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans if the team medically clears him. Although he has participated in conditioning drills, he has not practiced since injuring his foot in December 2024.