With the start of the regular season just around the corner and following a series of offseason arrests along with a recent civil lawsuit detailing serious allegations, Jimmie Ward of the Houston Texans will no longer be allowed to participate in practices or games after being placed on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List. The decision was announced Tuesday, with Ward continuing to receive his salary but barred from suiting up for the team while the case proceeds.

The veteran safety was arrested twice during the offseason. The first arrest was tied to a third-degree felony assault charge stemming from an alleged altercation with the mother of his son. He was later retaken into custody after testing positive for alcohol, a violation of his bail conditions.

The situation escalated last week when a civil lawsuit was filed in Harris County accusing Ward of physical and sexual assault. The complaint alleged that Ward assaulted the woman on multiple occasions over the past year, including one incident when their three-year-old son was inside the home. The filing described accusations that Ward slapped, choked, and threatened to kill the woman while allegedly forcing her into a sexual act. She claimed Ward was under the influence of methamphetamines at the time.

“On that night, she suspected he was under the influence of methamphetamines, specifically, crystal meth. In the past, Ward had used drugs and become violent when doing so. On multiple separate occasions, he had assaulted (the woman) and become violent while under the influence of similar drugs,” the lawsuit read, according to CBS Sports.

The lawsuit added that the confrontation began after Ward accused the woman of communicating with other men. During the altercation, she reportedly managed to escape, grabbed her son, and ran outside without clothes before calling the police. Officers later arrested Ward at the scene.

Ward joined the Texans in 2023 on a two-year, $13 million contract after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He later signed a one-year extension in August 2024 but is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. In 2024, Ward recorded 48 tackles, four passes defended, and two interceptions in 10 games before a foot injury ended his season.

The Commissioner Exempt List is not considered disciplinary action, but it prevents players from competing until legal issues are resolved. The designation is typically used in cases involving domestic violence allegations, and in some situations, teams have ultimately released players while they remain on paid leave.