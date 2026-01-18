The Houston Texans' defense has been the talk of the town throughout the 2025-26 season. It's regarded as the best defense in the league, as the unit aims to make things difficult for the New England Patriots on Sunday. Leading up to the playoff matchup, one NFL expert offers a rather unique comparison for the Houston defense.

From the sounds of it, Drake Maye and the Patriots offense are in for a horror film, as an expert compared the Texans defense to “11 velociraptors with machine guns,” according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network. Houston's ability to hide the pressure and still hit home is reportedly why the defense was given the scary comparison.

“Get ready for 11 velociraptors with machine guns,” said Slater. “An NFL pundit used the analogy this week, and I loved it… Like a lot of players with helmets on, you don't necessarily see where the pressure's coming from. You feel them first. I was talking to [Sheldon] Rankins this week, and he said they look for, quote, ‘Violence around every corner.'”

The Texans finished the 2025-26 regular season with the No. 1-ranked defense in the league. Houston allowed an average of 277.2 yards per game, which is the best in the NFL. The passing defense was sixth-best, allowing 183.5 yards per game, while the rush defense finished fourth-best, allowing just 93.7 yards per contest. Additionally, the club allowed the fifth-lowest amount of touchdowns in the regular season with 35.

In the team's 30-6 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Texans' defense proved to be the difference-maker. Houston only allowed 175 total yards of offense in that contest, while also recording four sacks and forcing two turnovers. One of which was a pick-six that sealed the win for the club over Pittsburgh.

We'll see this defense in action once again on Sunday. The Texans and Patriots are set to kick off at 3 p.m. EST in New England.