The Houston Texans dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers as they rolled to a 30-6 Wild Card win on the road. While many pundits and fans would certainly argue that the Texans’ defense is one of the best in the league, safety Calen Bullock took this a step further after his team administered the beatdown.

“Shoot, I think everybody knows we are the best defense,” Bullock told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime when all was said and done. “The whole world knows that. Every time we go out there we show it, and we went out there and showed it today. I don't even think they scored a touchdown.”

Bullock iced the game in the fourth quarter when he delivered a pick-six that helped put the Texans up 30-6 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. On the night. Rodgers was only able to complete 17 of 33 passes for 146 yards.

“It was an outstanding defensive performance,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “One of the best that I've seen versus a really talented offense, a talented quarterback who played at a high level for a long time.”

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled and surrendered three turnovers, but was able to remain poised and do just enough to help his team secure a win.

“I love that. We had some bad plays that happened for C.J. and he didn't waver,” Ryans said. “You can easily go into the tank, but he didn't waver. That's who he is. He's a resilient young man who's able to bounce back. Anybody can go into the tank and drop the ball a few times. You keep battling. … That's what he did, and he made some big throws for us, some huge passes that allowed us to get in striking distance and score.”

The Texans will take on the New England Patriots in the Divisional round on Sunday.