The Houston Texans had a historic night after crushing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-6, at Acrisure Stadium on Monday to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Texans notched their first-ever road win in the postseason after going 0-6 in their previous attempts.

Running back Woody Marks was instrumental against Pittsburgh, tallying 19 carries for 112 yards and a 13-yard touchdown that practically sealed the seminal victory for Houston.

After the game, he shared on his Instagram Story a clip from a popular interview of former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins. Marks perhaps wanted to send a similar message to the league that the Texans should gain more respect.

“It's obvious what's been done out here on a nightly basis. I hope the world can see now what's really going on here because it's getting ridiculous! It's really ridiculous!” said Cousins after scoring a career-high 55 points in 2016.

Woody Marks on IG: pic.twitter.com/VwT1EgYLE4 — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Texans pulled off the huge win despite CJ Stroud struggling for the majority of the contest. Stroud went 21-of-32 for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He had five fumbles and was sacked three times. He, however, remained unfazed after the contest.

“It's all about moving forward and trying your best to flush it and keep going,” said Stroud in a report form the Associated Press.

The defense held down the fort for Houston, blanking Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter, 23-0. Even Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had to credit the Texans' defense.

The Texans will have their hands full against the New England Patriots in the next round, but with their confidence at an all-time high, coupled with their milestone achievement, they could make an inspired run to the Super Bowl.