The Houston Texans are gearing up for arguably their most important game in franchise history. Houston heads to New England for a Divisional Round matchup with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Some around the NFL have their eyes on what the future of the Texans could look like. Especially with a few key players eligible for extensions this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave a contract update on two of Houston's most important young players before Sunday's playoff game.

“Will Anderson Jr., he contract extension eligible starting this offseason,” Rapoport said on Sunday via NFL GameDay Morning. “My understanding is the team is expected to look at that. A deal which would likely make him one the, if not the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.”

Anderson and Houston's terrifying defense have led the team throughout the 2025 season. The third-year player logged 35 total tackles with 12 sacks and four forced fumbles during the regular season.

He could earn a ton of money on a long-term extension. In fact, Over the Cap estimates that Anderson could command $38.67 million per season on his next contract.

Meanwhile, Rapoport also noted that QB C.J. Stroud will also be eligible for an extension this offseason. But he did not sound optimistic that a deal is coming soon.

“C.J. Stroud is also extension eligible,” Rapoport added. “My best guess is that it probably happens next offseason.

Houston is projected to enter the offseason $10.81 million over the salary cap. They will have a lot of work to do to become cap compliant, and that's before handing out any big contract extensions.

Thankfully, the Texans should have $168.13 million in cap space in 2027. So it would make some sense if Houston waits on an eventual Stroud extension. That could also work in Stroud's favor too, as he could earn more money by kicking the can down the road.

Stroud and Anderson could both help themselves earn more money by getting a huge win in the Divisional Round.

Texans at Patriots kicks off at 3PM ET on Sunday.