The Indianapolis Colts have several holes to fill in the 2025 NFL offseason, but one need rises above the rest. A busy offseason lies ahead for general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, beginning with free agency in March.

In 2024, the Colts were statistically solid in most offensive areas but got torched defensively. Indianapolis ranked 23rd in rushing yards per game, 26th in passing yards per game and 25th in sacks. In response, Steichen replaced Gus Bradley with Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator.

Anarumo brings a different system, one that is typically reliant on man-to-man coverage. Without top cornerback JuJu Brents for most of the season, the Colts were largely inept in that area. They were particularly vulnerable down the field, allowing 10 completions of over 40 yards, tied for fourth-most in the league.

Brents returned near the end of the regular season and will ideally take another leap in 2025. Yet, with just 11 career games in two years, he has struggled to remain on the field. Indianapolis needs to address its dire need at cornerback in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Colts could also address their pass-rushing needs in free agency, particularly with Dayo Odeyingbo hitting free agency. However, Odeyingbo's absence opens up an opportunity for 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu, whose numbers were better than Odeyingbo's in fewer snaps. Adding another high-caliber edge rusher to pair with Kwity Paye could potentially stunt Latu's growth.

Instead, expect the Colts to aggressively pursue the best-available cornerback in free agency during the 2025 NFL offseason.

CB Charvarius Ward

The 2025 free agency class is full of high-value secondary players, but none are better than Charvarius Ward. Over the last three seasons, Ward's career fully took off with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite playing for three different defensive coordinators, Ward became a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro cornerback in 2023.

While his numbers were slightly down in 2024, Ward was open about how the death of his infant daughter severely impacted his play. More importantly, Ward stated that the tragic incident caused the worst period of his life overall, far beyond just football. He missed six games due to personal reasons immediately following her death.

As one would expect, the tragedy has caused Ward to want out of the state of California. He did not declare where he would like to play next but agreed that he would be interested in playing near his home state of Mississippi. Indianapolis is not adjacent to Mississippi, but significantly closer than San Francisco.

Ward's decision will likely come down to more than just money and fit, but the Colts can offer him both. Indianapolis does not have the best cap situation, but Ballard would not hesitate to extend a lucrative deal for a player like Ward, who can immediately lift their secondary issues. As arguably the best man-to-man cornerback in the league, Ward is also a perfect fit in Anarumo's scheme.

Ward will make his decision with his family, but the Colts have to make their interest known once free agency begins. He is the clear-cut top cornerback of the draft class and one the team has to pursue to fill its biggest need in the 2025 NFL offseason.