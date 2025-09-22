The Indianapolis Colts got a win against the Tennessee Titans for their third straight of the season, but they lost one of their key wide receivers in the process. Alec Pierce left the game after landing hard while jumping for a deep ball from Daniel Jones. Unfortunately, he's now in concussion protocol, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen confirms that WR Alec Pierce is in the concussion protocol. Pierce has suffered at least three concussions since he entered the NFL in 2022,” Boyd wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Pierce is the second player this season for the Colts to enter concussion protocol, with Charvarius Ward being the first. With Pierce already having concussion history, it would be safe for the Colts to be cautious on the process and how quickly he can come back to the field.

The Colts have had a strong offense this season, and it's been a surprise to many. One of the reasons for their success is the play of Jones, who is making plays for his receivers and scoring touchdowns at ease. Pierce is a part of that receiver group, but there have been several other players who have helped the offense.

That means that the Colts may be fine without Pierce for the time being, which means he could take his time trying to get back.

Colts continue their surprising start to season

The Colts have been one of the biggest surprises of the season, as they're one of the few 3-0 teams remaining in the league. They were able to handle business against the Titans in Week 3, but they saw a weakness in them before the game even started, according to Michael Pittman Jr.

“Saw it on the pre-game intros. They kinda looked a little sluggish, they were kinda walking around, nobody was really bouncing,” Pittman said via Jeremy K. Gover. “Right then and there we all sat there and were like ‘They don't want to play today.'”

Not only are they taking advantage of their opponents' weaknesses, but they're making all the right plays on both sides of the ball. In Week 2, they put up close to 30 points against the Denver Broncos, who have one of the top defenses in the league. In Week 1, they dominated the Miami Dolphins, who have not played well this season, but the Colts still did not play with their food.