With a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the scorching hot Indianapolis Colts would get off to their first 4-0 start since the 2009 season. They will have an excellent opportunity to do so with star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner expected to remove his name from the injury report.

Buckner had been listed as questionable throughout the week but is expected to be a full go, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The veteran defensive lineman will play through a back injury in Week 3.

Despite dealing with multiple injuries early in the year, Buckner has yet to miss a game in 2025. The former two-time All-Pro has 14 tackles, including two for a loss, through three games.

The Colts will need every snap that Buckner can play in Week 4. The team is still struggling to contain the run, particularly up the middle, allowing 4.8 yards per carry to opponents, the ninth-most in the league.

While Buckner will remain active, the Colts will still face the Rams on the road with a shorthanded lineup. Indianapolis will play without guard Matt Goncalves, deep threat receiver Alec Pierce and veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Colts prepare for rejuvenated Rams offense

The Rams enter the game coming off a frustrating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they could easily also be 3-0. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have Los Angeles' offense looking as good as it has since their Super Bowl LVI-winning season early on.

Despite the loss to the Eagles, the Rams are averaging 24.3 points per game through three weeks, which ranks 11th in the league. They are doing their damage on 363.7 total yards per game, the fifth-most.

While the Rams' 2025 offense looks much different than it has in recent years without Cooper Kupp, it is arguably off to its best start of the Stafford era. The Colts' defense has gotten off to an equally strong start, but Indianapolis enters Week 4 having given up 20 points in consecutive games.

Few teams are hotter than the Colts through one month of the 2025 season, but the Rams are closing as the favorites. Oddsmakers are giving Los Angeles a 3.5-point edge to defend its home turf against a historically efficient Daniel Jones-led offense.