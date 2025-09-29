Perhaps the Indianapolis Colts fans still don’t know whether Daniel Jones will keep it up, but they do know how to get on a player who goofed up. And here is what receiver Adonai Mitchell said about single-handedly losing the game versus the Rams.

Mitchell made a tough catch, a nice move, and headed for paydirt. But he started celebrating too soon and lost the ball out of the back of the end zone. It turned a potential 75-yard touchdown into a touchback.

And the Colts lost to the Rams, 27-20.

Colts WR Adonai Mitchell took the blame

Mitchell said it hurt, failing to finish a big play, according to ESPN.

“It definitely stings,” Mitchell said after the game. “The ball was put in my hand to make a play for the team, and it was a matter of losing focus and just to play. That just can't happen. Just unacceptable. I've just got to be better for the team and for the organization.”

Later in the game, Mitchell committed a possibly unnecessary holding penalty. That erased a rumbling 53-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor. The team eventually punted, and the Rams scored on an 88-yard touchdown to capture the win.

Article Continues Below

“Just trying to make a play,” Mitchell said of the penalty.

He said he doesn’t know what to make of the fumble.

“Couldn't really process it in the moment,” Mitchell said, “I really still can't process it, to be real. So… the whole play happened because of me. The only way to be able to get forward is growing as a player, as a person.”

Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts are moving forward.

“It's hard to explain in that situation,” Steichen said. “But we have a lot of faith in [Mitchell]. This is a bump in the road for him.

“[It’s] all part of his process and his journey. Everyone's journey is different. He's got a lot of ability.”