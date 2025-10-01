The Indianapolis Colts have had some star players for their team over the years, and one plans on hanging up his jersey and calling it a career. Shaquille Leonard, a three-time first-team AP All-Pro and the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, will retire as a member of the Colts this week, according to the team.

He will make his retirement official during halftime of the Colts' Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Leonard was selected by the Colts with the 36th pick in the 2018 Draft, and he made an instant impact with the team. In his first year, he led the NFL in tackles with 163, while also adding two interceptions, six pass break-ups, four forced fumbles, seven sacks, and 12 tackles for loss. Leonard won 2018 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a first-team AP All-Pro.

Leonard earned second-team AP All-Pro honors and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2019. That year, he had a career-high five interceptions with five sacks, two forced fumbles, 121 tackles, and seven tackles for loss. In 2020, Leonard earned a first-team AP All-Pro nod, finishing that year with 132 tackles, seven pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, three sacks, and seven tackles for a loss.

Things continued to get better in Leonard's career in 2021, when he finished with an NFL-best eight forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 122 tackles. He became the first player in NFL history to record 15-plus sacks, 15-plus forced fumbles, and 10-plus interceptions in a 60-game span.

Injuries started to creep up in 2022 as Leonard underwent some procedures and only played in three games. He came back in 2023 and played in nine games, finishing with 65 tackles. The Colts then released Leonard, and he played five games with the Philadelphia Eagles to end the season.

In all, Leonard saw a lot of success early in his career, and there's no better place for him to retire than the place where he had all the success.