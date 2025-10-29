Colts fans didn’t need much convincing after Jonathan Taylor’s 80-yard blast against Tennessee; the MVP chants at Lucas Oil Stadium said it all. In a season-shaping rout that pushed Indianapolis toward 7-1, Taylor’s breakaway speed and finishing power reignited the league-wide debate: why isn’t the NFL’s most destructive runner being weighed like a quarterback in the award race?

“Why isn't Jonathan Taylor being mentioned as an MVP candidate?” Cam Newton asked on First Take, before laying out the case. “When you look at his statistics, he is the first in yards and first in touchdowns. I mean, he literally promoted the Colts in relevance. When you look at that type of performance, I know that MVP is always gonna be the favorite to be the best quarterback in the league. But now, we need to say, ‘who is making the biggest impact on their team?’ and it is Jonathan Taylor, and is not even close.”

That encapsulates where the conversation sits after Week 8. The Colts’ offense has shifted from explosive flashes to sustained punishment, with Taylor flipping fields in one snap and forcing defensive coordinators to empty the toolbox just to hold serve.

"Why isn't Jonathan Taylor being mentioned as an MVP candidate?"@CameronNewton believes Taylor has had the biggest impact on his team 😤 pic.twitter.com/QahqjnSK0g — First Take (@FirstTake) October 29, 2025

Article Continues Below

The ripple effects are obvious: lighter boxes disappear, play-action widens throwing windows, and Indy controls the game script. It’s the kind of weekly leverage typically reserved for elite quarterbacks, which is precisely Newton’s point.

The Titans saw that impact up close. Following Taylor’s three-score clinic, Tennessee defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson didn’t mince words about what must change. “Have to go back to the basics, and we have to tackle better,” he said, while crediting Taylor but demanding improved fundamentals, via Jim Wyatt.

That means angles, leverage, and first-contact finishes that turn explosives into modest gains, or the highlights will keep coming.

MVP conversations usually default to passer rating and touchdown totals. Taylor’s case is more elemental: the Colts’ identity, efficiency, and margin for error all expand when he’s on the field and featured. If the production keeps matching the eye test, long-house calls, red-zone certainty, and fourth-quarter closer reps, Newton’s question won’t stay rhetorical for long.