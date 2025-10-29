The Indianapolis Colts are the most surprising team in the NFL in 2025. Indy heads into Week 9 boasting the best record in the NFL at 7-1. There are plenty of people who deserve credit for the team's turnaround this season. One of those people is one of the team's new owners.

Colts co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon spoke honestly about why she wears a headset on the sideline during games.

“I need to learn more about this,” Irsay-Gordon said on Monday. “I need to be able to say is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they're talking about?

Irsay-Gordon, and her sisters Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, took over ownership of the Colts after Jim Irsay passed away back in May.

She noted that wearing a headset on the sidelines has help her learn how a football team is “a complex organism” with several moving parts.

“That's been very valuable because it helps us be able to know where do we need to make tweaks? What resources do we need?” Irsay-Gordon added. “The headsets are really… I would suggest it for anyone else that has to pay coaches and [general managers] millions and millions of dollars. It helps you make a less expensive mistake, potentially.”

She is arguably one of the most hands-on owners in the NFL right now. And it is working out well for the Colts, whether it is coincidence or not.

It will be interesting to see if any other NFL owners follow her lead.

Colts' offense continues to roll with MVP candidates Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor

The Colts have dominated in 2025 because of their incredible offense.

It is rare for one team to have two legitimate MVP candidates, but that is the case in Indianapolis.

First, QB Daniel Jones deserves his flowers. Jones is having a career season, playing mistake-free football that has the Colts steamrolling the competition.

Meanwhile, running back Jonathan Taylor entered the conversation in Week 8. Taylor put up 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns. That gives him four games so far this season with three touchdowns scored.

If Jones and Taylor continue playing at a high level, there's no telling how far the Colts could go in the playoffs.

Next up for the Colts is a Week 9 matchup against the Steelers.