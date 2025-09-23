It is clear that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was a fan of Peyton and Eli Manning growing up, the latter of which was his teammate on the New York Giants in his rookie season.

During an appearance on the ManningCast, the Manning brothers showed a picture of Jones' childhood bedroom. On his brother's side, there was a Fathead of Peyton. On the other side, a Fathead of Eli resided on the wall. Jones also had a big poster of the late Kobe Bryant on his wall.

Daniel Jones still has a Fathead of Eli Manning in his bedroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/2wNuqw2Wgu — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

When asked what has replaced the Mannings on Jones' childhood bedroom wall, the Colts star replied, “That's actually exactly what it looks like today. I think that picture was taken this morning.”

A sheepish Jones revealed he initially kept that on the down low upon meeting Eli. They were teammates in 2019, and he didn't want to come off like an obsessed fan.

“That wasn't something I told Eli early on when I got to New York,” Jones revealed. “I think I told him maybe today for the first time that, ‘Hey, I've got a Fathead of you [in] my bedroom at home.'”

Eli then quipped, “[When] you go home to stay with your parents, you're just looking at a Fathead of Peyton and I every night before you go to bed.”

Article Continues Below

Jones then retorted with a wide grin, “Unfortunately, that is the case, yeah.”

Daniel Jones and Eli Manning's time on the Giants

The Giants elected Jones with the sixth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to be Manning's successor. After two weeks, Jones took over as the team's starting quarterback. Manning would eventually make it back in the lineup later in the year, due to an injury to Jones, but it was the rookie's team.

Jones would play nearly five more seasons with the Giants before being benched and cut during the 2024 season. He would join the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad after his release before signing with the Colts during the 2025 free agency period.

Now, he is 3-0 and playing the best football of his career with the Colts. Through three games, Jones has 816 passing yards, the third-most in the league, three passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has another three touchdowns on the ground.