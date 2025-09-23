Six years ago, Daniel Jones and Eli Manning were teammates on the New York Giants as the two-time Super Bowl MVP was nearing the end of his career. That said, the four-time Pro Bowler may have taught Jones something as a rookie.

Appearing on the ManningCast, Jones was asked by Peyton Manning about the viral flip cup video with him and Manning. Peyton asked if Eli was “cheating” in the video.

Let it be known: Eli cheats at flip cup. pic.twitter.com/FsK6T5FY54 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones was not hesitant to answer. “He's one thousand percent cheating,” Jones quipped. “This is the advice Eli gave me for being in New York. I was wondering how I kept losing; I had just finished college, [and] I'm losing to this 40-year-old. Then I realized he was cheating.”

Eli then defended himself. “Yeah, you've gotta cheat in flip cup, come on! I was undefeated; never lost,” he said in defense of himself.

Daniel Jones and Eli Manning's time as Giants teammates

2019 was the lone season Jones and Manning spent together. Manning would retire from football after 2019, and Jones would play most of the next five seasons in New York.

Jones was selected with the sixth-overall pick by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was picked to be the successor to Manning. They both played for David Cutcliffe, who also coached Peyton Manning.

However, Jones' Giants run would not go as planned. After leading them to two straight wins upon taking the starting position over from Manning, the Giants lost nine games in a row. They finished the year 4-12.

He would go through several head coaches, ranging from Joe Judge to Brian Daboll, before being released during the 2024 season. Jones spent the rest of the 2024 season on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

Manning has since joined forces with his brother for the ManningCast, an alternative Monday Night Football broadcast. They host various players and celebrities, like Jones.

Manning remains the Giants' franchise leader in most passing categories. He left big shoes to fill for rookie Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Like Manning, Dart went to Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Jones is having a career resurgence in Indianapolis with the Colts.