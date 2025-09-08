Daniel Jones had some doubters to prove wrong in his season debut with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Safe to say he pulled that off to perfection in Week 1. Getting the starting job over Anthony Richardson, the former New York Giants quarterback had a standout performance with 22 completions out of 29 attempts for 272 yards and a touchdown while making seven rushes for 26 yards and two scores.

Jones went on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday afternoon, reflecting on his excellent display in the season opener. Pat McAfee told Jones that The Athletic put out a poll about the quarterback and how it was 93% negative for him.

Jones laughed off the poll, saying he wasn’t aware of it. However, he knows that the fans and media would rather have Richardson as the starter, but he tries to ignore it even though he’s aware of it.

“I did not know about the poll, but I definitely realize the public, the media, the press is not in my favor and has not been in my favor. And that’s part of it. We didn’t win enough games in New York and I didn’t play well enough, so that comes with it. But I think you're aware of it. In this day and age you can't completely block it out, but you try to do as best you can and stay focused on what you’re doing,” Jones said at the 0:53 mark.

“We didn't win enough games in New York and I didn't play well enough.. I think we're really focused on football here and what's most important” ~ @Daniel_Jones10 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8sMNllt9G8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 8, 2025

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Daniel Jones, Colts

Daniel Jones has the chance to be in a similar situation to guys like Sam Darnold or Geno Smith. They were quarterbacks who failed with their first teams or early in their career only to succeed when they got another chance. Jones' stint with the Colts could be another example of that.

Indianapolis dominated Miami in a 33-8 rout on Sunday afternoon. This entertained the home fans from start to finish, hoping that their squad can maintain this consistency moving forward.

The Colts will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET.