The 2025 season has been a disaster for the New York Jets. New York suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Sunday, getting blown out 42-10 by New England. Now some controversial comments from Aaron Glenn could put even more pressure on the first-year head coach just before the offseason.

Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II scoffed when asked about Glenn's effort comments after the game.

“Man, I gotta go watch the tape. I'm not sure” Johnson said, per Jets reporter Connor Hughes. “It's funny, we talked about commitment before the game. Regardless of the record and everything else. All of us signed to play here and we all made a commitment to this team regardless. That was all that was going through my mind.”

Glenn put his team on blast during his postgame remarks. He questioned the effort of his players and fellow coaches in Week 17.

“Highly, highly disappointed in the way that we came out … it’s not good,” Glenn said per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. “I always talk about how we come out and play with effort. Today was the one time I felt our effort wasn’t as good as it wanted to be. I’m upset with the effort and I’m upset with us as coaches too.”

New York simply could not slow down New England's offense. Drake Maye went 19-of-21 for 256 passing yards with five touchdowns. The Patriots faced absolutely no resistance from the Jets.

But Johnson does not agree that himself, or his teammates, lacked effort against the Patriots.

“I was giving the team all I had,” Johnson concluded. “I'm not sure about everyone else but I felt like my teammates were playing hard. But you know, gotta look at the film and again everybody just gotta be a thumb pointer and see how we can be better.”

The Jets will have plenty of questions to answer during the offseason after only winning three games before Week 18.

It will be fascinating to see if Glenn's comments, and Johnson's response, will have an impact on the head coach's future in New York.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 18 matchup against the Bills.