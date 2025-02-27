The 2024 campaign did not go as expected for Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts, resulting in the team revealing that they will bring in a veteran quarterback this offseason who will battle with Richardson for the starting job in 2025.

As a result, Richardson has devised a plan for the offseason that involves using Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Washington Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels as guides.

Richardson struggled for the Colts over his 11 games of action last season, as he threw for just 1,814 yards and eight touchdowns during that time. He did add 499 yards and six scores as a rusher, but he also threw 12 interceptions and lost three fumbles along the way.

In an effort to prepare himself for 2025, Richardson is going to spend some time working out with Allen this offseason. He's also going to implement VR training into his regimen, which is something Daniels used to help him enjoy his breakout season with the Commanders.

“He's gonna work out with Josh Allen, I'm told, this offseason,” Cameron Wolfe said on “The Insiders.” “Josh Allen went through some mechanical changes early in his career that helped him evolve into the MVP that we just saw … Richardson is doing some VR training to get himself ready for the season, and he's hoping to come back with a different fire in 2025 for this Colts team.”

Anthony Richardson establishes offseason plan of attack

Using Allen and Daniels as guides for his offseason plan of attack makes sense for Richardson. Allen just won his first MVP award in 2024 with the Bills, while Daniels put together one of the most impressive rookie campaigns of all time, easily winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Richardson likely won't reach the same heights that they hit if he earns the starting job in 2025, but it's imperative that he takes a couple steps forward after his ugly 2024 campaign.

The work that goes in behind the scenes could end up making the difference for Richardson in his quest to win his starting gig back. Time will tell whether his plan to follow Allen and Daniels' footsteps pays off. If it doesn't Indianapolis will likely have to begin looking for his full-time replacement under center.