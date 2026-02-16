After the Miami Dolphins released defensive star Bradley Chubb, the team made more important moves on Monday morning as wide receiver Tyreek Hill was another who was waived, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With the Dolphins in the midst of the 2026 offseason, there's no denying that changes were going to be made under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

Hill's release is one move that marks the end of the last era of Miami that was headed by head coach Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa, and Hill. Others that were cut were receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and offensive lineman James Daniels, via Tom Pelissero.

“Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap.”

It seemed apparent that the franchise was heading into a form of a rebuild, with the releases of Hill and Chubb making it clear. According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, those who spoke with Sullivan “say this will be a significant overhaul.”

Despite Dolphins cut, Tyreek Hill's status for 2026 is “unclear”

While there have been rumors around Hill and his future with the Dolphins, there is also a question regarding his playing status for next season, despite what team he's on. Having torn his ACL last season, Pelissero mentioned how it is “unclear” when he'll be able to play in 2026.

“The health, plus his age of 32, the money would all point toward Tyreek, at least for now, being out in Miami,” Pelissero said on NFL Network's show The Insiders on Feb. 8.

Hill has had some dynamite seasons with Miami, having had four total seasons with the franchise, where his best came in 2023, amassing 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns, which was the height of his offensive connection with Tagovailoa. It remains to be the steps Miami takes now after the cuts and which team Hill ends up on.