After watching the Miami Dolphins make a few moves on the opening day of the NFL's legal tampering window before free agency, Tua Tagovailoa got some good news with the addition of former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who has agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the team.

Taking to social media to announce the news, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo broke down the deal, noting that NWI is coming off the best season of his career.

“The Dolphins have agreed to terms with WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a two-year, $6.5 million deal with $3.2 million guaranteed, sources tell me and TomPelissero,” Garafolo wrote. “Coming off a career-high nine receiving TDs last season, NWI is on his way to Miami.”

Originally landing in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, the 6-foot-2, 211-pound wide receiver spent the first five years of his career in Nashville, appearing in 78 games with 39 starts under two different head coaches. Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted 220 times over his time in Tennessee, including a career-high 60 last season, and finished out his initial run with the team with 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns, nine of which came last season.

Though Westbrook-Ikhine isn't going to make anyone forget about Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill any time soon, he is a solid to very good WR3, and at the price of a punter, he is certainly worth the price of admission.

Does NWI instantly make the Dolphins better? Frankly, it's hard to say, but his signing didn't come alone, as shortly thereafter, the team added former Jets safety Ashtyn Davis, joining quarterback Zach Wilson, tackle Larry Borom, guard James Daniels, and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu in this year's free agency class.

Throw that class together, which only features one player, Daniels, on a long-term, ten-figure deal, and it's clear the Dolphins have a clear desire to get better in 2025, even if they are largely shopping on the margins, instead of at the top of the market. Will it work? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Tagovailoa will certainly appreciate the additional help at wide receiver and especially on the offensive line heading into 2025.