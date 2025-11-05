The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a huge trade at the deadline, acquiring All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets.

Of course, that move to get the 25-year-old defensive back came with a high cost for Indianapolis, as they had to let go of a couple of future first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. It was indeed a huge decision the Colts felt they needed to make, not just stay the course amid an impressive season, but to further their chances to win the Super Bowl in 2026.

The trade has since garnered a lot of reactions, and among the latest to share his thoughts on it is none other than Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle. Although the Pacers are not exactly doing as good as the Colts these days, Carlisle took Wednesday's pregame press conference as an opportunity to praise Gardner and offer his support for the 7-2 Colts.

“Let’s go Colts baby,” Carlisle said, per Alex Golden of Setting The Pace.

“Huge. Sauce Gardner, he might be the best cornerback in the league. Happy for them,” added Carlisle, as the Pacers prepare to face the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gardner, who entered the NFL in 2022 as the Jets' pick in the fourth spot overall of that year's NFL draft, has played seven games with zero interceptions and six passes defended so far in the 2025 campaign. With the trade, the Colts are hoping that his talents would further shine in a much more ideal setting and football environment than the one that he's endured during his three-plus seasons with New York.

The Colts appear to have a need to bolster their defense even though they are top 10 in the league thus far with just 20.1 points allowed per game. On the season, Indianapolis is in the middle of the pack with 331.8 total yards surrendered per contest, just 16th overall. Moreover, Indianapolis opponents are converting on 45.69 percent of their third-down chances, which is the 29th highest in the NFL.

Carlisle and all Colts supporters can watch Gardner make his debut for Indianapolis as soon as this coming Sunday, when Daniel Jones and company face the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin. However, Gardner has to clear the concussion protocol first after missing the Jets' Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a head injury.