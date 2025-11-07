It was a trade that Indianapolis Colts new star Sauce Gardner didn’t see coming, and it shook up the NFL world. And just how excited was Alec Pierce to reunite with Gardner?

Gardner explained the reaction, according to a post on X by Noah Compton.

“#Colts CB Sauce Gardner on reuniting with college teammate WR Alec Pierce. “Man, he was [super pumped]. I think he called me before our GM called, but like I said, I was laying down with my girl. So I wasn’t picking the phone up. I kinda wish I would’ve answered the call.”

Colts CB Sauce Gardner likes his new future

Gardner, who played with Pierce at Cincinnati, said his new team is a nice fit, according to CBS Sports.

“It's a great situation for me, I feel like,” Gardner said. “I got a call from the GM from the Jets. Obviously, the trade deadline was coming up. So I was just like, ‘Please let it be my ideal situation.' I don't want to go to a losing team. I don't want to go to a team on the other side of the world.

“When he told me the Colts — obviously I got drafted there and everything like that, but I want to win and things like that — I was like, ‘This is a great situation,'” Gardner said. “Obviously, knowing a few guys on the team already, being closer to home, being closer to where I went to college, God just keeps blessing me in many ways. It's truly a blessing to be here. And my favorite color is blue, so it just worked out perfect.”

Pierce said he remembers Gardner bringing the juice every day back in college, according to fox59.com.

“Super competitive,’’ Pierce said with a smile. “We would do walkthroughs at night, and that walkthrough would turn quickly into pretty much going about 90 percent. He’s trying to press you, you’re trying to get off the press. Just a super competitive guy.’’

And everybody on the Colts seems to be excited about getting a player of Gardner’s caliber. Included in that mix is defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

“I had people calling me,’’ he said. “They were like, ‘Y’all got Sauce?’ I was like, ‘Sauce? I don’t know.’ Then I see it and was like, ‘Yeah, we got him.’ I was just fired up.’’