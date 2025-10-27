The Indianapolis Colts predictably destroyed the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, winning 38-14. That moved Indy to 7-1 on the season, increasing their lead in the AFC South and their hold on the top AFC seed. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had three more touchdowns, including an 80-yard scamper that had Michael Pittman Jr losing his mind.

“We were all in disbelief,” Pittman told Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I'm like, ‘Oh, that's a good 15-yard run.' And then he breaks out, I'm like, ‘That's a good 30-yard run.' And then he's running 80 yards. I'm like, ‘Oh s—!' We're all hyped for him, and we are really going to try our hardest to keep pushing him.”

The Colts went into halftime up 17-7, but the Titans got the ball first in the second half. Cam Ward had an opportunity to cut the lead to one possession and make this a game. He did not, giving the Colts the ball back on the 20-yard line. That is when Taylor struck, taking the first play of the drive all the way into the end zone.

Article Continues Below

This was the third consecutive game against the Titans in which Taylor scored three touchdowns. It was also the fourth game this season in which he scored three touchdowns, which includes the first matchup against Tennessee. The Colts' offense has been dominant to start the season, and Taylor is a huge reason why.

The Colts' schedule toughens up, as they hit the road for the Pittsburgh Steelers and head to Berlin to face the Atlanta Falcons. With a great running game, the pressure should remain off of Daniel Jones' shoulders, which is a good thing. Pittman scored a touchdown with 98 receiving yards, while Josh Downs hit paydirt as well.

The Colts are the top team in the AFC heading into November, with the Steelers awaiting them.