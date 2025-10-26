Michael Pittman Jr. has entered the Catch of the Year conversation. The Indianapolis Colts receiver has been up-and-down in 2025, but made one of the best plays of the season with an absurd touchdown catch against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

As the Colts approached the end zone looking to build on their 10-7 lead, Daniel Jones set them up for a 1st-and-10 from the 21-yard line. Jones targeted Pittman near the pylon, who hauled in a one-handed grab despite being blanketed by Titans cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

HOW DID MICHAEL PITTMAN JR. COME DOWN WITH THIS 😱 pic.twitter.com/AMpRfL1bgC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The officials threw a flag for pass interference, but it did not matter. Pittman secured the pass with just one arm to put the Colts up 17-7.

Whenever players make similar plays, they tend to haul in the catch with their unoccupied hand. That would have been impressive on its own, but Pittman used his right arm, which was locked up with Armour-Davis, to pin the ball against his chest.

The play only gets more impressive upon a closer view. There was almost nothing Armour-Davis could have done to prevent the touchdown.

HOW THE HELL DID MICHAEL PITTMAN CATCH THIS BALL FOR A TOUCHDOWN. INSANE FOCUS AND SKILL. 🤯

pic.twitter.com/KP0g4cnQMx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 26, 2025

The touchdown put a cherry on top of a successful first half for Pittman. The sixth-year wideout entered halftime with a team-leading six catches for 68 receiving yards and one phenomenal touchdown.

Pittman's success was only part of the Colts' big first half. Indianapolis tormented the Titans' defense, accumulating 221 total yards in the first half.

Pittman's 68 receiving yards were part of Jones' 146-yard first half. Running back Jonathan Taylor also torched Tennessee on the ground, racking up 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on just eight carries before the break.

The Colts entered halftime with a 17-7 lead. They are already in first place in the AFC South and would continue building their surprisingly successful season with another win.