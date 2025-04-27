During Shedeur Sanders' fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, reports of a prank call on the quarterback quickly went viral. However, despite all the attention being on Sanders' situation, tight end Tyler Warren also claimed to be a prank victim before the Indianapolis Colts took him in the first round.

A brief investigation led to the discovery of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's 21-year-old son, Jax Ulbrich, as the culprit of Sanders' prank call. League investigators have since turned their attention to Warren's case, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Warren claimed he was prank called while the New York Jets were on the clock at No. 7. The callers pretended to be Jets general manager Darren Mougey and allegedly told him they would take him. Warren's team believes the number had the same area code as the number Ulbrich's friends used to call Sanders.

The Jets did not take Warren, and instead used their first-round selection on Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. The Penn State tight end was taken off the board seven picks later, when the Colts took a shot on him at No. 14.

How Jax Ulbrich managed Shedeur Sanders prank call during 2025 NFL Draft

So far, Sanders and Warren are the only two players who reported being victims of prank calls. Though Warren's incident would have occurred first, Sanders' case received more attention due to the videos that surfaced on social media.

After Sanders purchased a phone solely for the draft, he distributed the number only to relevant league executives and coaches. Jax Ulbrich seemingly found the number at his father's house and sent it to his friends, a handful of Ole Miss students, who pranked him during Day Two of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fans quickly assumed Ulbrich was responsible after catching a glimpse of him in the video of the students calling Sanders. Ulbrich issued an apology on social media on Sunday morning, shortly before the Falcons released an official statement admitting their fault in letting the number leak.