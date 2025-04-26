The Indianapolis Colts entered the offseason with targets to obtain. Shane Steichen and the organization added Riley Leonard to a revamped quarterback room featuring Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Leonard walks in the door with an opportunity to compete for the starting spot after lackluster years from his new teammates.

Richardson's season started off shaky and then fell off the rails when he asked Steichen to take him out of a game in the middle of a drive. Jones massively underwhelmed in his sixth season with the New York Giants.

Leonard, on the other hand, was impressive for Notre Dame, guiding the team to the College Football National Championship game. They lost to Ohio State in the final, but Leonard ended his collegiate career well. As he moves on into the pros, Leonard will get to learn from Steichen as he adjusts to the NFL.

Indianapolis' situation is one of the more interesting ones in the league. Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson are Pro Bowl performers, while Michael Pittman Jr. is capable of playing at the same high level.

Richardson has been approached by Colts veterans to improve his play. His development isn't going as well as the franchise hoped when they drafted the former Florida Gator in 2023. He is one of the most impressive quarterbacks physically, but his skills have yet to catch up.

In an AFC South that is only improving, the Colts need to keep improving to compete with the Houston Texans. Bringing Leonard and Jones in gives Richardson extra inspiration to earn the starting spot. Joe Flacco replaced him last season after tapping out of a game.

Leonard is an intriguing prospect, but he will likely need a year to learn before he can take the field. Regardless, the Colts need better quarterback play in order to realize the team's potential.