The Indianapolis Colts will be under a lot of pressure to win during the 2025 NFL season. Indy's front office seems to be in win-now mode, which could explain why they're starting Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson. That decision could spell the end of the Richardson era in Indianapolis, one way or another.

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano released a massive article on Thursday ahead of Week 1.

Both insiders emptied their notebooks and dropped some fascinating nuggets before the new season. One of them had to do with Colts QB Anthony Richardson.

Richardson's agent reportedly met with Colts GM Chris Ballard to clear the air after Jones was named the team's starter.

“Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson — who publicly questioned trust in the Colts to our Stephen Holder after Richardson lost the QB battle to Jones — met in person last week with Colts general manager Chris Ballard to clear the air,” Fowler wrote on Thursday.

Jackson reportedly broached the subject of trading Richardson, though he did not specifically request a trade for his client.

“Though a trade was not requested, the topic was broached in this meeting,” Fowler added. “Ballard reinforced that Indy has no plans to trade Richardson and still believes in the quarterback.”

The Colts have already failed Richardson even if they have no plans to trade him.

Could the Colts eventually decide to trade Anthony Richardson?

Indianapolis does not sound eager to trade Anthony Richardson. But could that change during the regular season?

Something major would need to happen to change the status quo in Indy. Something like Jones floundering and Richardson becoming a starter again, or Richardson outright demanding a trade.

Part of the problem with trading Richardson is placing a value on the young quarterback.

Indy used a fourth overall pick on Richardson, so they are unlikely to give up on him quickly. Ideally, the Colts might want a premium pick in return for Richardson. But that is a ridiculous request considering how he's played since entering the NFL.

If the Colts do not give Richardson more opportunities to prove his worth on the field, another team is unlikely to make a strong offer for him.

For the time being, Richardson may be trapped on the Colts.

The Colts kick off the regular season with a home game against the Dolphins.