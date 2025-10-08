Arguably the most surprising storyline of the NFL season so far has been the play of the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Daniel Jones. Heading into the season, there were questions as to whether Indianapolis got it right by starting Jones over youngster Anthony Richardson, but thus far, the answer has been a resounding yes.

Still, not everyone is so convinced that Jones' hot start is a sign of things to come.

“…the people I've talked to about Jones are buying the hype, though with slight apprehension. What's becoming clear with these reclamation QBs is that belief and confidence are powerful,” reported ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “There are a few areas of apprehension. Jones' deep ball is still a bit spotty. He is underthrowing some of those attempts, which resulted in a late-game interception in the Week 4 loss to the Rams. Alec Pierce's jump-ball ability helps bail Jones out at times, but he has been out of the lineup because of concussion protocol. And there's plenty of time (12 games) for a Jones gaffe that became a signature in New York to resurface in Indianapolis.”

At this point, none of those issues have surfaced in too major a way for the Colts thus far.

A hot start for the Colts

Heading into this season, the Colts were projected to once again be a mediocre team that might have a slight chance of competing for a postseason spot, but nothing much more than that.

Instead, the Colts have raced out of the gates to 4-1, which would have been 5-0 had AD Mitchell held onto the ball when crossing the goalline against the Los Angeles Rams.

Indianapolis has already garnered multiple blowout victories over lesser opponents this year, including Sunday's home demolition of the Las Vegas Raiders, and some have compared their success to that of last year's Minnesota Vikings, who unexpectedly won 14 games.

In any case, the Colts will next take the field on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.