Daniel Jones’ rise with the Indianapolis Colts has become one of the NFL’s most surprising storylines. But behind his current success is a revealing reflection on what he endured with the New York Giants.

In a recent interview, Jones spoke openly about the emotional weight of playing in New York and the toll that constant losing took on him. “I don’t know if I could say I ever hated the game,” Jones said. “But those drives back from the stadium after a loss, stuck in traffic, make you think about a lot of things. The end in New York was tough, and you go through a lot.”

He described his time with the Giants as both formative and draining, saying that his brief stint in Minnesota before joining the Colts helped him reset. “Being able to go to Minnesota, learn from Kevin [O’Connell], watch Sam [Darnold] play, and take some scout team reps was really valuable for me,” he added.

Daniel Jones' time with the Giants was a missed opportunity

Jones’ comments add context to what many league insiders now consider a failure of infrastructure by the Giants. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Jones’ biggest issue in New York was “overthinking,” something Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen has worked to eliminate. Surrounded by a strong offensive line and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, Jones now plays with a looseness that once seemed impossible.

During his time with the Giants, Jones faced relentless pressure behind one of the league’s weakest offensive lines, which often left him “seeing ghosts,” according to one NFC scout. That changed in Indianapolis, where improved protection has allowed him to regain confidence and composure.

Through five games with the Colts, Jones has posted top-10 marks in passer rating and QBR while limiting turnovers, a sharp contrast from his Giants years. His transformation offers a stark reminder that environment can make or break a quarterback.

Jones’ candid remarks reveal more than a comeback story. They expose how the mental grind of New York football nearly broke him before Indianapolis helped rebuild him.