The Indianapolis Colts are undefeated and look to improve to 4-0 this weekend. Conversely, the Los Angeles Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles and are seeking to bounce back. The Colts-Rams Week 4 battle should be exciting as the teams face off at Sofi Stadium. Which team will come out on top? Some Colts-Rams bold predictions could help sort it all out and understand what could potentially happen this weekend.

Los Angeles is currently favored by 3.5 points to beat Indianapolis, according to betting odds from FanDuel. Despite the loss last weekend, oddsmakers believe the Rams will win this game. On the other hand, the consensus is that the Colts are long overdue for a loss.

Week 4 is here, and the Colts have their toughest test this weekend as they battle the Rams. This will be a challenge for both teams. However, there also might be some surprises. It's time for some Colts-Rams bold predictions for this epic clash in Los Angeles.

The Rams stuff Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor has felt the energy and brought it over the first three games. Significantly, he has rushed 60 times for 338 yards while tallying three touchdowns. Taylor has rumbled all over opposing defenses, and none of the three teams he has faced have been able to stop him.

Taylor rushed 18 times for 71 yards while catching three passes for 27 yards in the opener against the Miami Dolphins. Then, he went off for 25 rushes for 165 yards with two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. Taylor rushed 17 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns, while catching three passes for 16 yards against the Tennessee Titans. It's safe to say that Taylor has been dominant.

But the Rams are not any ordinary team. In fact, they are 14th against the rush, while allowing 103 yards per game. They took a big step forward last weekend, holding Saquon Barkley to 18 rushes for 46 yards. If this defense could contain Barkley, imagine what they could do against Taylor. Although Taylor has been great this season, he is due for a clunker, and this defense is capable of making it happen.

Kyren Williams has a big game

On the flip side, Kyren Williams is long overdue for a monster game. After Williams recently signed an extension with the Rams, he has looked to showcase his dominance on the field. Williams has rushed 55 times for 226 yards and one touchdown while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He has only caught five passes for 35 yards and one score.

Williams started the season slowly, rushing 18 times for 66 yards while averaging 3.7 yards per carry against the Houston Texans. Then, he rushed 17 times for 66 yards while averaging 3.9 yards per carry against the Titans. Williams rushed 20 times for 94 yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry against the Eagles last weekend. Ultimately, he has not been the dominant rusher he is capable of being.

The Colts' defense just held Tony Pollard to 16 rushes for 45 yards last weekend. Yet, that has not been the case in the other two games. J.K. Dobbins rushed 14 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Before that, De'Von Achane rushed seven times for 55 yards. This defense is not consistently making the stops, and that is something the Rams could capitalize on.

Daniel Jones has a bad game

This would not have been a bold take last season. In fact, predicting Jones to have a bad game was a weekly tradition when he played for the New York Giants at the Meadowlands. Now? Jones has had a solid start with his new team. He has thrown for 816 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he has rushed 17 times for 55 yards and three scores.

Last weekend, he went 18 for 25 with 228 yards passing and one touchdown. Jones did not need to do much, but if the Rams shut down Taylor, he will need to do more. So far, Jones does not have an interception, but this week, he will be facing a defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league. Although they allowed Jalen Hurts to rally with big passes in Week 3, Jones is not in the same conversation.

History indicates that Jones is overdue for a bad game. Yes, he has done incredibly well this season through three games, but the Rams' defense will be the toughest test he has faced this season. Can he overcome them? Opinions vary, as this game will be a challenge, especially with the game being in Los Angeles. Jones has done well in two games at Lucas Oil Stadium, but posted moderate numbers in his first road game. Expect Jones to have trouble getting past this defense and have his worst game of the season.