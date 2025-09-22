For nearly three quarters, the Los Angeles Rams looked like they were about to notch a season-defining win over the defending NFC champions. Up 26-7 early in the third quarter, the Rams seemed poised to move to 3-0 and cement their status as one of the league’s hottest teams. Instead, they imploded. Philadelphia stormed back with 26 unanswered points. That was capped by a blocked field goal that eventually became a touchdown in the final seconds. The Rams didn’t just lose. They choked away a statement game. In the process, they raised alarming questions about their ability to close out tough opponents.

Rams blow golden opportunity

The Rams suffered a heartbreaking 33-26 defeat to the Eagles after building a 19-point second half lead behind a Kyren Williams touchdown run and four field goals from Joshua Karty. The Eagles, however, mounted a furious rally. Jordan Davis blocked a field goal and a clutch AJ Brown touchdown. The Rams still had a chance to win it late with a 44-yard field goal attempt. Davis was there to block it again, though, and rumble 61 yards for a game-sealing score.

If not for their own mistakes, the Rams would be 3-0. Instead, they left Lincoln Financial Field with a crushing loss defined by self-inflicted wounds. They had costly penalties, poor field goal execution, and a defense that collapsed in crunch time. The Eagles are a tough opponent, of course. Still, this game was there for the taking. Los Angeles just handed it away.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Los Angeles Rams who are most to blame for their Week 3 loss vs. Eagles.

Offense stalls when it matters most

The Rams’ offense deserves plenty of the blame. Despite outgaining the Eagles 356 yards to 288, Los Angeles failed to deliver in critical moments. They went just 3-of-10 on third downs and repeatedly settled for field goals instead of touchdowns. After racking up 115 rushing yards in the first half, the ground game sputtered with only 45 yards after the break.

Matthew Stafford connected early on a beautiful 44-yard touchdown strike to Davante Adams. However, that was the high point for the passing attack. From there, the Rams couldn’t stretch the field. Yes, Puka Nacua was his usual reliable self with 11 catches for 112 yards. That said, the offense lacked explosiveness when it mattered most. Missed opportunities defined this collapse.

Karty’s blocked kicks prove fatal

Joshua Karty’s game was a roller coaster. Early on, his unusual knuckleball kickoffs gave Philadelphia trouble and helped set up field position advantages. He converted four field goals to extend the Rams’ lead to 26-7. It seemed like he fully cemented his role as a steady contributor.

Football, though, is all about being as good as your last opportunity. The fourth quarter turned into a nightmare for Karty.. Two blocked field goal attempts overshadowed everything else he accomplished. Sure, Karty isn’t in danger of losing his job. However, the Rams can’t afford to have their special teams crumble in big moments.

Williams beaten in key moments

Cornerback Darious Williams wasn’t terrible overall. Still, in a game this tight, his lapses loomed large. Twice, he was burned by Brown. The first was for a nine-yard touchdown and later for a pivotal 25-yard catch on third-and-10 in the fourth quarter. That long conversion extended a drive that allowed the Eagles to take the lead late.

The Rams’ defense overall struggled to stop Philadelphia’s second-half surge. When your top corner gives up crucial plays to an elite receiver, it’s backbreaking. Williams has been steady for most of the season. Sunday’s miscues, though, contributed directly to the collapse.

McVay outcoached again by Philadelphia

Head coach Sean McVay entered this matchup with a 1-5 record against the Eagles, which included the postseason. Sadly, he came up short again. For a coach known for innovation and offensive brilliance, McVay had no answers once Vic Fangio’s defense clamped down in the second half. The Rams’ offense became predictable, and the team showed no creativity in high-leverage situations.

McVay’s inability to adjust on the fly was glaring. The Rams didn’t lean on the run when Stafford looked out of sync. They also did not find ways to slow down Philadelphia’s momentum once it began. Losing winnable games because of coaching stagnation is just unacceptable.

A loss that could linger

The Rams’ collapse was a massive wasted opportunity. They had the reigning NFC champions on the ropes in their own building and let them off the hook. That kind of defeat can linger in a locker room. This is especially true for a team trying to build confidence early in the season.

At 2-1, the Rams are still in good shape. However, the way they lost raises questions about their ability to finish games, protect leads, and execute in crunch time. As they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts next week, the Rams must clean up their special teams and rediscover the killer instinct they lacked in Philadelphia. If not, this Week 3 collapse may be remembered as the game that set the tone for a disappointing season.