With the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles just over a week away, commercials that will be shown during the game have started to appear on social media. A Bud Light commercial featuring Peyton Manning, Post Malone and Shane Gills has already racked up millions of views.

“Big Men on Cul-de-Sac know how to get the party started… and that’s exactly what they’re doing in our new Super Bowl LIX commercial,” Bud Light posted on Twitter/X.

“The new Bud Light commercial with Shane Gillis, Post Malone & Peyton Manning is amazing,” Bussin' With The Boys posted on Twitter/X.

Manning has been a common fixture in commercials since his playing days came to an end. The Nationwide commercials featuring the Hall of Fame quarterback as well as country music legend Brad Paisley were a favorite among many.

Post Malone and Gillis have appeared in commercials previously as well.

When the Chiefs and Eagles get underway next Sunday night, the millions of people watching around the world will not only have the chance to watch what will hopefully be an all-time classic game, but a fresh crop of commercials that will have them talking as well.

The competitive roots of the Mannings

It is no secret that the Manning family is highly competitive, particularly when it comes to football. Eli Manning talked about the intense football trivia challenges Peyton would give him.

“I probably have quite a few of them, but to limit it to one — his most popular move, he would pin me down and take his knuckles and knock on my chest and make me name the 12 schools in the SEC (Southeastern Conference). I didn't know them all at the time, but I quickly learned them. It was a great learning technique. I don't suggest anyone else try it out, but it definitely made me learn the schools of the SEC,” Eli told reporters prior to Super Bowl XLVI.

“Once I figured those out, he moved on. There were 28 teams in the NFL at that point, so all teams in the NFL. I had to get my studying on for that. Then once I figured that out – the one I never got was the 10 brands of cigarettes. When he really wanted to torture me and knew I had no shot of ever getting it, that's when I just started screaming for my mom or dad to come save me, or maybe Cooper. That was his go-to move.”

The Manning's competitive nature has rubbed off on Arch as well as he attempts to join the family legacy of becoming a Hall of Fame quarterback.