The Jacksonville Jaguars reignited their fanbase with their AFC South title run. But face big questions involving star running back Travis Etienne — who's entering NFL Free Agency. And he's not the only free agency move Jacksonville must address.

Yes, Etienne has been a part of the high and low moments of the franchise. He's always teamed nicely with Trevor Lawrence but soared to new heights under Liam Coen last season.

Re-signing Etienne is among the highest priorities for general manager James Gladstone. Yet he can also raid some rivals in free agency.

One highly-coveted AFC South talent rises among the three sneaky good free agents the Jags must pursue and sign.

Jaguars can boost offense with Colts free agent

Alec Pierce heads to March as one of the more intriguing free agent wide receivers.

He's fresh off averaging an astonishing 21.3 yards per catch and delivered his first 1,000-yard season. Coen and the Jaguars know him well — as Pierce caught five passes for 80 yards in the Dec. 7 contest. Pierce even navigated in an unsettled quarterback room that cycled through Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson and later Phillip Rivers.

But just imagine how damaging he'd be in Coen's offense.

The offensive minded coach can motion him out more to create mismatches. Plus can hand Lawrence a newly needed red zone target off Pierce's 6-foot-3 frame. Pierce can even take immense pressure off the returning Travis Hunter.

Another AFC South rival can improve Jaguars

This also points to retaliation from the Jags.

The team watched star wide receiver Calvin Ridley accept money from the hated Tennessee Titans. Now Jacksonville can return the favor by swooping up Arden Key.

The edge rusher is envisioning coming back to Nashville. However, this pass rush presents an enticing scenario for Key.

He'd re-team with past San Francisco 49ers teammate Arik Armstead. Key delivered his first 6.5-sack season with Armstead next to him. He also knows the franchise well after delivering four sacks in 2022.

Except this time he can form a stout trio with Armstead and Josh Hines-Allen. The presence of Armstead, though, surfaces as the sales pitch here.

Jaguars can add to Rams representation

Gladstone and Coen are ex-Los Angeles Rams building up the Jags.

They can add to the representation by going after a coveted 2026 free agent in L.A.

Kam Curl became an established turnover machine for Sean McVay and the Rams. Curl revealed immediately after the season he wants to return to Los Angeles.

But he's going to be in high demand for teams seeking secondary help. Curl delivered his best tackle season to date (122 total) and matched his pass breakup total (14) in just two season with the Rams (delivered 14 across four seasons in Washington).

The AFC South champs ranked 21st against the pass. Veterans like Curl are greatly needed here.