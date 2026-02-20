The Jacksonville Jaguars came so close, yet so far in 2025, leaving them with a long to-do list entering the 2026 offseason. Before they can even consider any roster changes, the Jaguars must cut loose dead weight to address their dire cap situation.

The Jaguars enter the offseason with the third-worst cap situation in the league, according to Over The Cap. Given their current position, general manager James Gladstone needs to create more room to improve the roster in the offseason.

Without making any roster cuts, the Jaguars are in no position to make any substantial changes in the 2026 NFL offseason. Doing nothing would waste their current position in the wide-open AFC title picture.

Jacksonville already has a long list of veterans on the chopping block, but most cannot be released until June 1. The team's entire focus to that point will be on the upcoming NFL Draft, which will be a key indicator of Gladstone's summer plans.

Release RG Patrick Mekari

Patrick Mekari's base salary is set to increase from $2 million in 2025 to $10 million in 2026, making him one of the top cut candidates on the Jaguars' roster. Mekari, who will be 29 by the time the 2026 season begins, would be the second-highest-paid offensive lineman on the team if he remains on the roster by August.

Given his base salary increase, the Jaguars would save $3.5 million in cap space if they cut Mekari after June 1, according to Over The Cap. They would have to eat $14.6 million in dead money if they released him before then.

In his first year with the team, Mekari started 14 games at right guard in 2025. He only allowed two sacks, but he gave up 29 pressures, the third-most on the team. Mekari also struggled in run-blocking sets, leading to his 51.8 player grade on Pro Football Focus, the second-lowest among the Jaguars' starters.

Mekari's potential release depends on how confident the coaching staff is in 2025 third-round pick Wyatt Milum. The West Virginia alum appeared in 10 games as a rookie on offense and special teams.

While releasing Mekari does not clear a ton of space, it is a move the Jaguars must make late in the 2026 offseason, given their current cap situation.

Release DT Arik Armstead

With the Jaguars needing to create cap space in the 2026 offseason, Arik Armstead's name will be at the top of the chopping block. Releasing Armstead after June 1 would create $14.5 million in space, the most flexibility Jacksonville can gain by releasing a single player.

The 32-year-old is a liability in the accounting books solely due to his age and contract. He is otherwise coming off an impressive 2025 season, in which he recorded 5.5 sacks, his most since 2021. Armstead clearly grew under first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, even in year 12.

Campanile shifted the Jaguars' defense to a 3-4 scheme to get the most out of their edge rushers, leaving them with a plethora of interior defensive linemen, led by Armstead. DaVon Hamilton, Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and Maason Smith each played over 25 percent of the defensive snaps.

The Jaguars have already extended Matt Dickerson and expect more from Smith, a former second-round pick, in 2026, suggesting more moves may come up front. Jacksonville is also expected to target a defensive lineman with one of its three Day Two selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Trade LT Walker Little

Article Continues Below

The Jaguars committed to Cole Van Lanen as their franchise left tackle by giving him a three-year, $51 million extension in January. By doing so, Walker Little and his $40 million deal became one of the team's biggest liabilities.

Little just signed an extension in 2024, but he does not appear to be part of Liam Coen's future vision. Jacksonville is committed to Van Lanen and Antonon Harrison as its tackles, leaving Little the odd man out. Little entered the league as a tackle but started 14 games at guard in 2025, resulting in a rough transition. His 60.7 player grade on Pro Football Focus was the lowest among the team's starting offensive linemen.

The Jaguars can release Little after June 1, which would save just over $900,000 in cap space. However, it would make more sense for Gladstone to shop the 26-year-old, who still has significant trade value.

Although Little is coming off a down year, he remains a young, starting-caliber tackle. Little would be an upgrade at tackle for teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans or Arizona Cardinals.

Few teams have a surplus of offensive tackles as the Jaguars do, giving them a unique opportunity to capitalize on Little to create more cap space. A fresh start for Little would be best for both sides.

Release DT DaVon Hamilton

It is unlikely that the Jaguars release DaVon Hamilton if they cut Arik Armstead, but the 29-year-old former third-round pick is equally likely to receive the axe in the 2026 offseason. Armstead remains the team's biggest liability, but Hamilton is not far behind.

Like his veteran teammate, Hamilton is entering a contract year with the Jaguars. Hamilton signed a three-year, $34.5 million deal in 2023 that gives him a $7.4 million base salary and a $12.4 million cap hit in 2026. Jacksonville would save $8.4 million in cap space by releasing him after June 1.

Releasing both Armstead and Hamilton would leave the Jaguars without their two starting defensive tackles, but it would save a combined $22.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. If Gladstone and Coen are looking to overhaul the position in the offseason anyway, they could already be planning to send both veterans packing.

The Jaguars' plans for Armstead and Hamilton will become clear after April's draft. If they leave Pittsburgh with at least one quality interior defensive lineman, neither veteran can feel safe on the roster.