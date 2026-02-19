Success changes everything in the NFL. That includes expectations, timelines, and most importantly, financial pressure. The Jacksonville Jaguars are learning that firsthand following a resurgent 2025 campaign. Of course, with that rise comes the inevitable squeeze of roster economics.

General Manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen now face the delicate task of sustaining momentum while navigating constraints and extensions. The Jaguars are no longer building. They'e trying to maintain. In today’s NFL,though, that often requires subtraction before addition.

Letting productive players walk is never easy, particularly after a division-winning season. At the same time, strategic restraint is often what separates flash contenders from sustainable powers. For Jacksonville, three pending free agents stand out as difficult departures.

Setting a new standard

Under the leadership of Coen and Gladstone, the Jaguars enjoyed a historic resurgence in 2025. They finished with a 13-4 record, which was their best mark since 1999. The season was defined by an explosive eight-game winning streak to close the regular season. That was, of course, fueled by a career-best campaign from Trevor Lawrence.

While the offense hummed with breakout stars like receiver Parker Washington, the defense carved out its own identity as a turnover-generating force. They led the NFL in rushing defense behind a dominant DaVon Hamilton. Special teams added to the magic, highlighted by Cam Little’s record-setting 68-yard field goal.

Yet the dream season ended in a narrow 27-24 Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was the kind of defeat that exposed the razor-thin margins of championship contention.

Roster turnover

Looking ahead, Jacksonville faces a balancing act defined by a projected $13.5 million salary cap deficit. Nearly 40% of the defense’s snaps are set to hit free agency. That includes cornerstone linebacker Devin Lloyd and ascending cornerback Montaric Brown.

Beyond retaining defensive pillars, the Jaguars must address a pass rush that struggled to convert pressure into sacks. Offensively, Travis Etienne Jr’s expiring contract creates a philosophical crossroads at running back, Meanwhile, the offensive line and vertical receiving threats require reinforcement.

Complicating matters further, Jacksonville lacks a first-round pick. That just limits their ability to plug holes cheaply through the draft. Every dollar matters. And that financial reality makes sentiment a luxury the front office cannot afford.

S Andrew Wingard

Few players embody Jaguars culture like Andrew “Dewey” Wingard. Since arriving in 2019, he’s been a special teams catalyst, locker room leader, and fan favorite whose energy often transcended snap counts. But roster evolution is unforgiving.

Jacksonville’s secondary is undergoing a youth infusion. Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw are stepping into expanded roles alongside Andre Cisco. They form a younger, faster safety rotation. In that context, Wingard’s role becomes increasingly redundant.

Financially, retaining a veteran backup safety entering his eighth season doesn’t align with a team operating in the red. Leadership matters, but so does allocation efficiency. Jacksonville must prioritize retaining defensive playmakers over depth veterans.

CB Greg Newsome II

When Jacksonville acquired Greg Newsome II midseason from Cleveland, the move represented a classic contender rental. He added coverage stability for a playoff push. He delivered on that mandate, providing versatility and starting-caliber snaps down the stretch. That said, short-term solutions don’t always translate to long-term fits.

The Jaguars’ defensive future has already begun reshaping itself. The aggressive selection of Travis Hunter is central to that vision. Internal plans point toward a full-time transition to cornerback in 2026. Pairing Hunter with Tyson Campbell gives Jacksonville a high-ceiling boundary duo.

Retaining Newsome would require CB1/CB2-level financial commitment. Jacksonville simply doesn’t possess those resources. His market value will likely attract cornerback-needy teams willing to outbid Jacksonville’s financial comfort zone.

RB Travis Etienne Jr

Every contender eventually faces a decision that tests both logic and loyalty. For Jacksonville, that moment arrives with Etienne.

Etienne remains one of the league’s most explosive dual-threat backs. Still, running back economics rarely favor second contracts, especially for teams navigating cap deficits.

The projected franchise tag for running backs sits around $14.2 million. Committing that figure or a comparable long term deal to a 27-year-old back while operating over the cap introduces significant risk. Jacksonville must weigh positional value against broader roster sustainability.

Internal developments suggest the organization is already preparing for life beyond Etienne. Bhayshul Tuten’s emergence and DeeJay Dallas’ re-signing point toward a committee backfield model. Letting Etienne walk would be controversial but financially responsible.

The modern NFL blueprint consistently prioritizes linebacker impact, pass rush disruption, and coverage versatility over premium running back spending. If forced to choose between retaining a defensive cornerstone like Lloyd or extending Etienne, the calculus becomes clear.

Sustainable contenders

Jacksonville’s 2025 resurgence proved the franchise has arrived. The challenge now is staying there. Sustained contention demands ruthless roster management, particularly when quarterback extensions and defensive anchors loom on the financial horizon.

Allowing Andrew Wingard, Greg Newsome II, and Travis Etienne Jr to depart would free critical cap flexibility. It would also align the roster with its evolving youth movement. It’s a forward-looking approach rooted in long-term viability rather than short-term sentiment.

Championship windows don’t close solely because stars leave. They close when teams refuse to make difficult decisions.

For the Jaguars, the 2026 offseason isn’t about celebrating how far they’ve come but about ensuring they don’t fall back.