The Jacksonville Jaguars were the talk of the NFL during the 2025 season. Jacksonville traded up to draft Travis Hunter and surprisingly went 13-4 during the regular season. Now the Jaguars are back in the spotlight, but this time due to a recent announcement about their 2026 schedule.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Jacksonville will play back-to-back games in London during the 2026 season.

Playing in London is nothing new for Jacksonville. The Jaguars have played a total of 14 games in London since 2013, by far the most of any NFL team. Jacksonville has a .500 record at 7-7 during those London games.

Jacksonville played two consecutive weeks in London during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. They only played one game, a Week 7 blowout against the Rams, in London in 2025.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that both of these games will be considered home games for the Jaguars. Jacksonville's schedule has nine away games and eight home games in 2026. That means that the Jaguars will only play a total of six regular-season games in front of their home fans in Duval County.

Understandably, Jaguars fans are furious having so few true home games in 2026. They took to social media to protest the decision.

“NOT HOME. We need to change this,” one fan wrote. “This is unfair to a lot of teams who have to travel like this.”

“I feel sad for the fans in Jacksonville who actually want to go to a home game…now two less opportunities,” another fan wrote. “All about the money and not the fans/players”

“If I’m a Jaguars fan I’d be so pissed, feels like they play overseas every year, and now it’s moved to twice a season, that sucks,” one fan complained.

One possible reason for this decision is ongoing stadium renovations at EverBank Stadium.

Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey noted that Jacksonville's stadium will have a seating capacity of up to 45,000 seats because of major renovations.

The Jaguars previously announced that they will play the 2027 in Orlando while renovations continue.

Ultimately, fewer home games means less Jaguars football for their fans in Jacksonville. It is no surprise that this decision is unpopular among the fanbase.