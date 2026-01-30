The Jacksonville Jaguars are contenders looking to finish the job. They are no longer building from the rubble but toward relevance with intent. After a breakout 2025 campaign reestablished Jacksonville as a legitimate AFC force, the 2026 NFL Draft becomes less about desperation and more about precision. Using the PFF mock draft simulator, this seven-round haul reflects a franchise focusing on structural refinement. They lack a first-round pick but are armed with volume and clarity. As such, the Jaguars attack their weaknesses with discipline. They will bet that smart interior reinforcements and defensive versatility can turn last season’s promise into postseason staying power.

Season recap and draft priorities

The Jaguars’ 2025 season was a stunning “worst-to-first” turnaround under first-year head coach Liam Coen. The team vaulted from a four-win basement to a dominant 13-4 record and their first AFC South title since 2022. Franchise QB Trevor Lawrence silenced doubters with an MVP-finalist campaign. He threw for a career-high 38 touchdowns, while the defense was anchored by the breakout play of Devin Lloyd and the potential of dual-threat rookie Travis Hunter. Despite entering the postseason on an eight-game winning streak, the Jaguars suffered a flame out in the Wild Card round. They fell 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium after a late-game surge fell just short.

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, General Manager James Gladstone must use his 11 selections to address critical needs along the interior. At the same time, he must also target a rangy safety to stabilize the back end of Anthony Campanile’s defense.

Round 2, pick 56: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Jacksonville opens its draft by swinging for traits, and McNeil-Warren delivers them in abundance. His rare size and length allow him to play bigger than most safeties, especially at the catch point. That's he can disrupt vertical routes with physicality. His forced-fumble production underscores his playmaking instincts near the ball. The concern, however, lies in his anticipation and consistency in deep coverage. For Jacksonville, that gamble is acceptable.

Round 3, pick 81: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

This is one of the most important picks in the class. Slaughter brings intelligence, mobility, and command. Jacksonville desperately needs those traits in the middle of the offensive line. His ability to execute zone concepts and reach the second level fits perfectly with Coen’s offensive vision. Sure, he can struggle against power. However, his quickness and awareness mitigate those issues. More than anything, Slaughter projects as a tone-setter who helps Lawrence control protections and tempo.

Round 3, pick 88: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Bisontis is a patience pick, and Jacksonville can afford patience. His strength and run-blocking ability make him valuable in heavy packages early. Meanwhile, his development continues in pass protection. In a roster already boasting high-end offensive skill talent, Jacksonville can afford to wait for Bisontis to mature.

Round 3, pick 100: Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Texas Tech

Gill-Howard fits the Jaguars’ rotational philosophy up front. He is not a foundational interior presence, but he offers situational value as a pass-rushing disruptor. His best work comes when he is allowed to attack rather than anchor. Jacksonville’s defensive depth allows him to play to his strengths without forcing him into mismatched roles.

Round 4, pick 124: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Singleton adds juice to an already diverse offense. His speed-to-power conversion and receiving ability make him a weapon in Coen’s creatively schemed run concepts. Yes, his vision can be rigid at times. Still, Jacksonville’s offensive structure minimizes freelancing and emphasizes execution. That setup plays to Singleton’s strengths.

Round 5, pick 162: Bishop Fitzgerald, safety, USC

Fitzgerald brings range and awareness, complementing McNeil-Warren’s physical profile. He thrives in deep-half responsibilities and has the instincts to read quarterbacks effectively. Jacksonville doubling down at safety is no accident; this defense is being built from the back forward.

Round 5, pick 164: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

Koziol offers a red-zone dimension the Jaguars can refine. His catch radius and ability to win above the rim give Lawrence a mismatch option, particularly against linebackers. With added strength and improved separation, Koziol could grow into a reliable chain mover.

Round 6, pick 196: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Wisniewski quietly strengthens Jacksonville’s defensive spine. His run support stands out, but his coverage range is better than advertised. As depth with starting potential, he reinforces Jacksonville’s emphasis on safety versatility.

Round 7, pick 233: Micah Morris, G, Georgia

Morris is a classic late-round developmental guard. He is powerful, raw, and aggressive. His mauler mentality fits Jacksonville’s desire to impose physicality up front. With refinement, he could outplay his draft slot.

Round 7, pick 245: VJ Payne, DB, Kansas State

Payne is a projection pick with intriguing flexibility. His size and movement skills offer the Jaguars options, whether at safety, slot, or even a future cornerback conversion. For a seventh-rounder, that versatility is valuable.

Built for sustainability

This PFF mock draft does not chase headlines — it chases durability. Jacksonville fortifies the interior, layers its secondary with range and size, and adds complementary offensive weapons without overextending. For a team already knocking on the AFC’s door, this is how contenders stay relevant: by building quietly, thoroughly, and with purpose.