The Jacksonville Jaguars have entered a new era with Liam Coen and James Gladstone at the helm. Jacksonville has already made some excellent moves during the offseason, including the additions of Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey on the offensive line.

The Jaguars are off to a good start, but they need to nail the NFL draft to really get things moving in the right direction.

Jacksonville will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 selections, including the fifth overall pick.

But which players might the Jaguars pursue in the draft?

Below we will explore who Jacksonville may select in our final Jaguars mock before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mason Graham – DT – Michigan – fifth overall pick

Chalk pick.

The Jaguars don't shake things up in the first round, taking a can't-miss prospect in Mason Graham.

Graham did not have a great NFL Combine performance, but he still lands in the top five picks.

Graham is a disruptive three-technique who could face plenty of one-on-ones while playing next to Joshua Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Excellent pick, no notes.

Shavon Revel – CB – East Carolina – 38th overall pick

TRADE!

The Jaguars make a pair of minor trades to move down two spots in the second round.

In this scenario, the Raiders moved up one spot to select Josh Conerly Jr. Then the Patriots moved up one spot to grab Benjamin Morrison. In the process, Jacksonville turns picks 142 and 182 into 106 and 108. That will give them three picks in a row towards the beginning of the fourth round.

Jacksonville would be thrilled to make those two trades and still be able to draft a player like Revel.

The secondary has been an issue for the Jaguars for years now, honestly ever since they traded away Jalen Ramsey. Now the Jaguars gained a long, physical cornerback who projects as an immediate starter.

The elephant in the room with Revel is his ACL injury from the 2024 season. Revel suffered a torn ACL in September which ended his senior season.

Revel was once viewed as one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft before his injury. He made the decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft in November with the knowledge that his injury could impact his draft stock.

Whenever Revel is cleared to play, he will immediately become one of the team's best secondary players next to Tyson Campbell.

I love this pick for the Jaguars.

Jayden Higgins – WR – Iowa State – 70th overall pick

Higgins is a huge target who could quickly become a favorite target for Trevor Lawrence.

Higgins projects as a physical possession wide receiver who can win jump balls down the field. The Jaguars could use him as a big slot and essentially use him in an Evan Engram-type role.

Higgins could be the perfect complement for Brian Thomas Jr. and would unlock new possibilities for Jacksonville's offense during his rookie season.

It would be interesting to see if Higgins could push Gabe Davis for his spot in the starting lineup during his rookie season.

Chris Paul Jr. – LB – Ole Miss – 88th overall pick

The Jaguars could land a Week 1 starter in Chris Paul Jr.

Paul projects as a weakside linebacker in the NFL, which could allow him to steal Ventrell Miller's spot in the starting lineup. He could be the eventual succession plan for the aging Foyesade Oluokun.

Paul is not the best in pass coverage but he is incredibly fast and is a sure-handed tackler.

Solid pick by the Jaguars here.

Cam Skattebo – RB – Arizona State – 106th overall pick

This would be a fascinating selection by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville already has Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby holding down the running back position. Adding Skattebo to the mix could be a clue that the Jaguars are comfortable moving on from Etienne next offseason.

In some ways, Skattebo reminds me of Bigsby as a prospect. However, Skattebo boasts some truly impressive tackle-breaking ability and is an excellent receiver, though he does not have an extensive route tree.

It is hard to imagine exactly what role Skattebo would have during his rookie season, especially if Jacksonville still prominently features Etienne and Bigsby.

Ultimately, Skattebo should not be available outside of the top 100 picks so it makes sense that Jacksonville would stop his slide.

Billy Bowman – S – Oklahoma – 107th overall pick

Bowman could become the steal of the NFL draft for whichever teams selects him.

Bowman plays a popular position in the modern NFL — the hybrid safety/slot cornerback. He plays the part rather well, excelling in zone coverage and running downhill in the run game.

He reminds me a lot of Lions S/CB Brian Branch. The only real difference is that Bowman is shorter and leaner.

Jacksonville's secondary suddenly looks a lot better after adding both Revel and Bowman to a unit that already has Tyson Campbell.

David Walker – EDGE – Central Arkansas – 108th overall pick

Walker is a talented edge rusher out of the FCS. He does not have an ideal build, but he showed that he can get after the QB during his time at Central Arkansas.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Walker to Dolphins linebacker Mohamed Kamara out of the 2024 draft class. I couldn't agree more with that pro comparison.

Walker would project as a situational pass rusher in Jacksonville.

Getting him on the field with Joshua Hines-Allen and Travon Walker on third downs could be scary for opposing teams.

Logan Brown – T – Kansas – 126th overall pick

Jacksonville still has plenty of work to do on their offensive line.

Walker Little and Anton Harrison are solid starting tackles, but the Jaguars should still continue to takes shots at the position.

Brown is exactly what NFL teams imagine when they think of a developmental tackle. He has impressive traits and flashed plenty of potential during his one year as a starter at Kansas.

Brown started his collegiate career at Wisconsin and played both left and right tackle during the 2022 season.

He could step in right away as a swing tackle for Jacksonville. Brown could even become a starter if he makes the most of his God-given talents.

Jake Majors – C – Texas – 194th overall pick

Majors is a solid center prospect whose limited athleticism could be a problem in the NFL.

Majors is a four-year starter at Texas and does have experience playing against strong competition.

Unlike many interior offensive linemen in the modern era, Majors does not have much positional versatility. He projects as strictly a backup center in the NFL.

Majors would slide in as a backup for Robert Hainsey during his rookie season. He could develop into a starting center in the future.

Luke Lachey – TE – Iowa – 221st overall pick

The Jaguars suddenly have a need at tight end after releasing Evan Engram back in March.

Jacksonville did address depth at the position by adding Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long during free agency.

Adding a player like Lachey would complete the depth chart at the position and give Jacksonville a developmental tight end for the future.

Lachey does boast some nice versatility as both a blocker and pass catcher. He will need to work on his consistency as a blocker if he wants to stick on an NFL roster.

It is hard to argue with Lachey as a seventh-round pick for the Jaguars.