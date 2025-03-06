The Jacksonville Jaguars made a shocking move on Thursday by releasing Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, according to Fox NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. In his three seasons with the Jaguars, he was aiming to make a comeback.

After a disappointing start to his career, he had a career-best season in 2023. He had 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns. He was the security blanket for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Now, Jacksonville will be without another offensive weapon. After the Jaguars traded Christian Kirk on Thursday, it appears they might be locked in on a total rebuild.

Whether or not this was a financial move remains to be seen. However, a plethora of teams will likely prepare their strategies to start negotiating with Engram about a new deal.

Still, the move doesn't come as too much of a surprise to some. Engram will be entering his age-31 season in 2025, and the Jaguars have some work to do.

For starters, they had one of the worst defenses in the league. Despite having Trevor Lawrence as the quarterback, offense cannot carry every game. Not to mention, they allowed 25.6 points per game on average.

Going back to Engram though, his health was a concern. The former Jaguars tight end only played in nine games this season. He still managed to have 47 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown. Still, it's a cause of concern for the organization.

Jaguars release Evan Engram for a strange reason

There's no clear reason why the Jaguars released Engram. There were never any attitude problems or issues with the front office. Not taking the chance on his age is understandable, but the proof is in the pudding.

His 2023 season was the best of his career with the Jaguars. Plus, there are only a handful of tight ends who are in that dominant category.

While Engram won't kill a defense with his speed or yards after the catch, he's extremely efficient. He's a reliable short-to-medium-range receiver.

He's improved as a blocker but is still physical enough to combat with defensive backs. Simultaneously, he's quick enough to get by slower linebackers.

At the end of the day, giving away two of Lawrence's weapons isn't a good look. Perhaps the Jaguars have something up their sleeves that no one knows about.

Still, plenty of teams will be interested in Engram's services. The reliability and consistency on the field is an automatic green light. Regardless of any injury concerns, the former Jaguars tight end showed he's towards the top of his position.