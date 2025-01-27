In one of the most bizarre coaching searches in recent memory, the Jacksonville Jaguars took the long way to hiring Liam Coen as their new head coach. Coen has quickly risen up the ranks in the NFL and established himself as one of the best play callers in the league in his first season pushing the buttons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who had one of the best offenses in football.

Now, with the promotion to head coach, Jaguars fans were left wondering whether Coen would continue calling plays for his new team. On Monday, Coen left no doubt who would be dialing things up for the offense, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL.

“Yes, I will be calling plays. I will be calling football plays,” Coen said, per O'Brien.

Coen had initially pulled himself out of the running for the job before the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke. After that move, which was a complete reversal from the Jaguars' initial offseason plans, Coen went back to meet with the Jaguars again before accepting the position.

Many people expected the Buccaneers to take a step back on offense after losing their previous offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who left to be the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Instead, Coen stepped into that role and made them even better on that side of the ball. During the regular season in 2024, the Buccaneers finished third in total offense (399.5 yards per game) and fourth in scoring offense (29.5 points per game). Even though Tampa Bay's defense took a step back, it was still able to win the NFC South on the back of an elite offense.

Coen will have some talent to work with in Jacksonville, so it's reasonable to expect the Jaguars to be much improved on that side of the ball next season. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. looked like a future superstar as a rookie and is a dynamic, explosive option on the outside for Coen to deploy in various ways. Trevor Lawrence is coming off of a down year that ended with an injury, but he is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league.

With those weapons at his disposal, Coen should be able to turn this Jaguars offense into a more balanced, effective unit in 2025. He turned a dismal run game in Tampa Bay into a good one in 2024, so if he can do the same in Jacksonville, the Jaguars could be right back in the mix in the AFC South next season.