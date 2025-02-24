The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a massive overhaul this offseason. Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke are out and Liam Coen and James Gladstone are in as the head coach and general manager, respectively. While Trevor Lawrence is in place as the quarterback, there are not many great pieces in place for Jacksonville. Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, let's see who the Jaguars will select in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick after their miserable 4-13 season. Beyond that, they have their own second-round pick, 36th overall, third-rounder, 70th, and the Vikings' third-rounder from a 2024 draft trade. That pick comes in at number 88. Picking four of the top 90 prospects in this draft will give Coen a good core to build around. But if there is a prospect they love they could trade up. Or is a trade down in the cards to give them even more picks?

The Jaguars need a great 2025 NFL draft to get Coen started so let's spin the mock draft simulator.

The Jaguars pick their franchise tackle in a trade-filled first-round

The first four picks of this 2025 NFL Draft simulator go on without any trades. Sheduer Sanders went first to the Titans, the Browns took Mason Graham, the Giants snagged Travis Hunter, and the Patriots took Abdul Carter. Now, it's the Jaguars' turn at number five. Miami quarterback Cameron Ward is still on the board so teams would be calling to move ahead of the Raiders. But instead of trading down, the Jaguars pick Will Campbell, an offensive tackle out of LSU.

Campbell has been a starting left tackle for LSU since he was a freshman. After protecting Jayden Daniels in his Heisman Trophy season, he had a great final season in Baton Rouge. Making him a top-five pick is the right move for an offense trying to get the most out of their franchise quarterback. While moving down the board would be tempting, snagging Campbell is not a bad move. The Raiders do take Ward with the sixth pick

Once the top ten ended, trades were fast and furious in this NFL mock draft simulator. The Broncos gave up picks 20, 51, and 85 for the 11th pick to pick Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State. When it was the Cardinals' turn to pick at 15, they traded down to 16 with the Bengals and then sent that pick to the Commanders. And the Buccaneers and Seahawks switched spots and 18 and 19.

Beefing up the offensive line

After a wild first round, the Jaguars are back on the clock at 36th overall. Pro Football Network lists Jacksonville's top two needs as offensive tackle and offensive guard. So after filling that first need at number five, they solidify the trenches in the second round. At 36th overall, the Jaguars select Wyatt Milum out of West Virginia.

An easy way to get Lawrence back at the top of his game is to dominate the trenches and develop an excellent run game. With Travis Etienne Jr and Tank Bigsby carrying the ball, they have the running back part figured out. But the offensive line was an issue last year and needs to be fixed.

Immediately after the Milum pick, the San Francisco 49ers shoot up the board to take offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery. And then the Patriots take Grey Zabel, an offensive tackle out of North Dakota State. If the Jaguars want to take two tackles after trading Cam Robinson, they could do it. But in this simulator, they add interior depth with Milum.

The Jaguars finish up the first three rounds with two strong picks

The third round starts with the New York Giants taking their quarterback, Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. By the time the Jaguars are on the clock at number 70, only one defensive player has come off the board in the third. So Jacksonville takes a defensive tackle, Deone Walker out of Kentucky. He had a dominant sophomore season in 2023, posting 7.5 sacks and 55 tackles. But a step back in 2024 has him going in the third round.

The Jaguars have a former first-overall pick Treyvon Walker on the edge and need to get more pass rushers to free him up. Deone Walker would provide that with the 70th overall pick. Some trades happen between Jacksonville's picks but they keep pick number 88 and give Lawrence another weapon. Savion Williams, the wide receiver out of TCU, is the pick at 88.

Williams had his best season in his fifth year at TCU, with 611 yards and six touchdowns. He was not much of a factor in their national championship run in 2022 but became a big part of the offense moving forward. If Williams hits as a secondary option to Brian Thomas Jr, the Jaguars offense could be much better this season.