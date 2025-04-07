New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone will be under the microscope in his first NFL Draft in charge, but before the front office turns its attention to the future crop of talent, it must determine the fate of a player selected by the previous regime. Although the advanced metrics have not always been in his favor, the Jaguars still committed to 2022 No.1 overall pick Travon Walker.

The team is exercising the $14.75 million fifth-year option in the defensive end's rookie contract, per Pro football Talk's Myles Simmons. This move is unsurprising, especially when considering that the two sides have begun conversations about an extension.

Finding the balance between implementing changes and retaining certain elements is tricky in any organizational transition, but Walker made Gladstone's choice much easier due to his recent production. The 2021-22 national champion with Georgia has posted 20.5 sacks, 58 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the last two seasons combined.

Beyond the counting stats, Walker also earned a personal-best 68.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. He made an impact as both a pass-rusher and run-defender during the 2024-25 campaign. He has at least two years left to further entrench himself as a valuable member of the Jaguars' defense. A well-rounded 2025-26 season would probably secure Walker a big future payday, whether it comes from Jacksonville or another squad.

Jaguars' pivotal offseason continues

It is important for Jacksonville to make the most out of its draft positioning. Gladstone must come away with a game-breaker at No. 5, thereby adding more impactful talent around quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Neither Abdul Carter nor Travis Hunter are expected to fall in the Jaguars' grasp, but the squad can still upgrade its defense with Michigan's Mason Graham or provide Lawrence with more offensive line protection in the form of LSU's Will Campbell or Missouri's Armand Membou. Any one of those players could conceivably become a trusted part of Jacksonville's long-term plans.

By the looks of it, Travon Walker might be on the verge of attaining that label.