With 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to make the third-most selections in the league. The upcoming draft will mark the first of the new regime, led by first-year general manager James Gladstone and first-year head coach Liam Coen.

Jacksonville went just 4-13 in 2024, giving them the No. 5 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team gained its influx of late-round selections from previous trades but received zero compensatory picks. However, with 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have the most draft capital in the league over the next two years.

Since hiring Coen, Gladstone has already gotten the ball rolling in free agency. Like most rebuilding rosters, the Jaguars were active in free agency, both in adding and removing players. Jacksonville notably signed Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray, Dyami Brown, Patrick Mekari and Nick Mullens. The team also cleansed itself of veterans Evan Engram, Christian Kirk and Josh Reynolds, while center Mitch Morse retired.

All factors considered, the Jaguars' roster is still far superior to the record they had in 2024. They are only three years removed from an AFC South title. Regardless, the frustrating inconsistency over the last decade has the restless fan base desperately hoping the Gladstone-Coen era gets off on the right foot in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here is the Jaguars' seven-round mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus NFL Draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 5: DT Mason Graham (Michigan)

With their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the PFF mock draft simulator has the Jaguars taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Considering many rank Graham as a top-three prospect, getting him at No. 5 would be fair value. Graham just wrapped up one of the most dominant careers for a defensive tackle in Michigan football history, ending 2024 with 46 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Beyond veteran Arik Armstead, the Jaguars do not have much depth in their interior defensive line. Graham would immediately have a chance to alter the landscape of Jacksonville's defense, which has had a void in the middle for several years. After years of receiving constant double teams at Michigan, Graham's presence on the Jaguars' defensive line would create all sorts of mismatches with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker beside him. Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile would have to be bursting with anticipation on the potential chaos Graham could create for them.

Round 2, Pick 36: Edge Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)

The PFF mock draft simulator has the Jaguars investing in their defensive line again with their second pick and taking Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton. A pure pass-rush specialist, Scourton tallied five sacks in 2024 after racking up 10 with Purdue in 2023. While his numbers and overall production dropped, he still has the size and strength to be an immediate contributor.

With rumors that the Jaguars could potentially trade former No. 1 pick Travon Walker, the team could need to pursue edge rushers in the near future. Drafting a player like Scourton would fill that need and further the Walker trade rumors. Gladstone potentially has other positions to address this early in the process, but taking Scourton would be a solid long-term play.

Round 3, Pick 70: LB Carson Schwesinger (UCLA)

The Jaguars stick to defense in the third round of PFF's mock draft simulator, taking UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The California native was one of the top unexpected breakout stars of 2024, going from 27 total tackles in his first two seasons to 136 as a junior. Schwesinger would provide depth to a positional group that currently only consists of four players.

Going to the Jaguars would be an ideal scenario for Schwesinger. He would develop behind Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd, two elite tacklers his game emulates. Campanile's linebacker background would also make for a great destination. The pairing would be great for both sides, making the UCLA star a very reasonable target in the second or third round.

Round 3, Pick 88: WR Savion Williams (TCU)

The Jaguars need a receiver, and the PFF NFL mock draft simulator has them addressing that void in the third round with TCU wideout Savion Williams. In his fifth season in Fort Worth, Williams put up a career-high 611 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He added 322 rushing yards and six additional scores on the ground. Williams is one of the most versatile receivers in the draft, with a Deebo Samuel-like ceiling and the skill set to be used in multiple facets.

By trading Christian Kirk, the Jaguars are fully handing the offense over to Brian Thomas Jr. Based on his rookie production, that appears to be the right move. Still, Jacksonville needs additional help at the position, and Williams is an acceptable target. He is not the type of player who will likely ever grow into a No. 1 wideout, but that is not who the Jaguars need him to be. Landing Williams should have fans excitedly anticipating the sets Coen can draw up with him on the team.

Round 4, Pick 107: S Jonas Sanker (Virginia)

A three-year starter at Virginia, Jonas Sanker fell two tackles shy of a second consecutive 100-tackle season in 2024. As a physical run-stopper, Sanker would provide depth at strong safety behind Eric Murray, who signed with the team in free agency. With Murray turning 31 in January, Gladstone would be wise to add insurance behind him. At this point in the draft, Sanker would be an acceptable target.

As good as Sanker's feel for the game is, his physical results may vary at the next level. His Combine results were all over the board, recording impressive broad jump and 10-second split numbers but disappointing bench press and 40-yard dash stats. Sanker seems more like a special teamer early in his career, which may cause Jacksonville to look elsewhere. Still, the Jaguars' safety needs are prominent, and Sanker is a high-floor option in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 4, Pick 126 WR Tory Horton (Colorado State)

With their second fourth-round pick, the Jaguars select a more traditional wide receiver in Tory Horton, according to the PFF NFL 2025 mock draft simulator. Though limited by injuries in 2024, Horton has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name in 2022 and 2023. While his 185-pound frame is a concern, several other small receivers have overcome that narrative in recent years to pave the way for players like Horton.

There is a high chance the Jaguars will end the 2025 NFL Draft with multiple receivers, as this simulator predicts. Jacksonville desperately needs depth at the position, and the draft is the best source at this stage of the offseason. Had Horton not suffered his injury, he could be a second or third-round prospect. His upside gives him tremendous value in round four, particularly for a team like the Jaguars.

Round 5, Pick 142: WR Kobe Hudson (UCF)

The PFF simulator has the Jaguars investing in another receiver, taking a third pass-catcher in four picks. This time, Jacksonville selects Kobe Hudson, who spent his final three years at UCF after transferring from Auburn. Hudson ended his collegiate career with 1,670 receiving yards over his final two seasons with the Knights. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Hudson has the ideal size for an NFL wideout but does not have the same ceiling as either Horton or Williams.

The Jaguars assuredly need to add receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Hudson does not exactly fit the mold of what they are looking for. If they were to take Williams and Hudson as the PFF simulator projects, this pick would be better spent on a tight end, assuming Gladstone takes this heavy of an offensive approach. Jacksonville released Evan Engram shortly after trading Kirk, leaving Brenton Strange the top man of the group. Hudson would not be a bad pick, but this one might be better spent elsewhere.

Round 6, Pick 182: OT Logan Brown (Kansas)

The Jaguars do not desperately need a tackle, but the opening is there after they traded Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 season. The Robinson trade opened the door for 2023 first-round pick Anton Harrison, who has impressed, but not necessarily excelled, with the additional opportunity. Drafting Kansas' Logan Brown in the sixth round is not a bad idea.

Brown, a former five-star recruit, did not break into the Jayhawks' starting lineup until his senior season. The limited sample size is worrisome. Hence, his stock is where it currently is. Yet, with above-average size and respectable athleticism, there is a path to meaningful playing time. Brown will likely spend his rookie season as a functional redshirt year, potentially even on a practice squad. He could gain quality reps behind Walker Little and Harrison with the chance to grow into a potential starter down the line.

Round 6, Pick 194: DT Junior Tafuna (Utah)

If every coach had a player like Junior Tafuna, they would all be happy. The odds of finding a diamond in the rough this late in the draft are slim to none, and Tafuna will not be that guy. Yet, with two second-team All-Pac 12 recognitions to his name, Tafuna has the motor to produce in a limited capacity. He will not become an every-down player, but he can become a quality backup on any roster.

Tafuna's best season at Utah came as a freshman when he tallied 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks. As he gained more respect and double-team coverages from opponents, his numbers slowly declined throughout his career. However, Tafuna's energy and passion never waned. With seven batted passes and two interceptions in his career, Tafuna is a player who drives off pure grit more than skill. There are many worse players the Jaguars could take with their sixth-round pick.

Round 7, Pick 221: WR Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington)

As a 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver from FCS program Eastern Washington, Efton Chism III is one of the more intriguing prospects of the class. He spent five years with the Eagles, which is unique for a typical FCS prospect, but the decision ended up paying off. In his fifth year, Chism showed out with 1,311 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Those numbers ranked second in the FCS behind just Tarleton State's Darius Cooper.

Chism's lack of athleticism does not make up for his diminutive stature, making it possible he goes undrafted. But there is still more than enough natural talent and production for a team like the Jaguars to take a shot on him late. He will not be the next Puka Nacua, but players with his similar play style and physique have carved out roles for themselves in the league. Wes Welker, Braxton Berrios, Hunter Renfrow and others have recognized extraordinary success considering their pre-draft expectations. Perhaps Chism can join them in history and carve out a role in the slot between Thomas and Gabe Davis on the Jaguars.